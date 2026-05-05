THE INDY IGNITE have made the playoffs for a second consecutive season and this time, they do so as a team with the No. 1 seed in the MLV Championship.

This season’s squad, under the direction of first-year coach Lauren Bertolacci, has executed at a high level and owns the best record in Major League Volleyball at 23-5. With the postseason set to kick off May 7-9 at the Comerica Center located in Frisco, Texas, the Ignite take the momentum of the league record for the number of victories in a season into a competitive playoff bracket.

“No win in the league is easy. We knew we’d have to come and battle if we wanted to get that first spot,” Bertolacci says after the 3-1 victory over Atlanta that clinched their spot in the postseason. “Every milestone that we can reach and every situation we can be in is really important for us. … Records really don’t matter, championships do.”

Using a balance of returning veterans, including outside hitters Leketor Member-Meneh and Azhani Tealer, alongside the powerful serving of Mia Tuaniga, the Ignite carved their way through the opposition by scoring 1,788 points in 99 sets, second most in the league.

The championship field is made up of local Texas favorites Dallas, San Diego, and Omaha. The Dallas Pulse took a page from Indy’s first-year success and is the second seed in their inaugural season in the league. They are currently 19-7 scoring 1,775 points in 100 sets this season third most in the league.

Following the Pulse clinching a playoff spot, head coach Shannon Winzer emphasized the team’s mindset and desire to create a legacy right away.

“We said the beauty of this year is we have no past, only beginnings, so let’s make our mark on the league,” she says.

Led by outside hitters Mimi Colyer and Sofia Maldonado Diaz, this tandem ranks first and second in kills with 454 and 405, respectively.

The San Diego Mojo is coached by former player and Olympic bronze medalist Alisha Childress, who played professionally for nine years, served as a setter for the U.S. National Team for six years, and earned Best Setter at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Mojo currently owns a 14-12 record. They rank third in service aces with 91 in 104 sets. Unfortunately, this will be the final season for this iteration of the team as they will cease operation from the MLV after the playoffs following the decisions by current owners Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs to step away.

Leading the team are libero Shara Venegas, setter Marlie Monserez, and middle blocker Marin Grote, who were all selected as 2026 All-Stars. Grote ranks fourth with 49 blocks, Venegas is second with 407 digs, while Monserez ranks fifth in kills with 79, third in assists with 1054, and in the top 10 in digs with 305.

Omaha (14-13) made its way into the postseason by stringing three consecutive late season wins, the clincher coming over the Columbus Fury. They are the lone remaining franchise from the original seven MLV teams to qualify for the playoffs in all three seasons.

Following that win, which was on interim head coach Thomas Robson’s birthday, he expressed immense relief and pride in the team’s performance. “To be in this crowd, atmosphere from the beginning, and to truly understand what it takes to put on this kind of performance, it takes a lot. We didn’t take anything for granted, and clinching a spot in the MLV Championships—it brings me chills. What 26-year-old gets to live in this kind of dream? I am just so thrilled for the team,” Robson says in a post-match interview.

During the victory over Columbus, the Supernovas recorded an MLV season high and franchise record 21 blocks, which Robson has made a point of emphasizing in recent weeks during practice. “We went back to focusing on the effort. Defense and blocking are all about effort and how hard you work.”

Omaha has scored 1,765 points in 106 sets this season, ranking them fourth in the league. They are led by the talented outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller, who scored 326 points along with recording 306 kills, followed by outside hitter Reagan Cooper, who has scored 192 points in just 52 sets and was a key in an early-season victory over the Ignite. Outside hitter Sarah Parsons also adds depth to a talented and experienced roster with 278 points and 234 kills this season.

The 2026 MLV Championships will air on ION May 7-9. Marketed as the most lucrative prize in American professional volleyball, a $1 million bonus will be shared among the winning team.