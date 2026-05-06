- Be decisive. Each vehicle is on the auction block for 90 seconds, max.
- Research cars at mecum.com. Ask for assistance.
- Staff help bidders start engines.
- Consider a spectator ticket if you’re not in the market.
- Apply the cost of that ticket to bidder registration on-site if you change your mind. Determined to nab a dream ride?
- Stand near the block.
- Unlike in the movies, serious bidders don’t suddenly appear from the back of the room.
- Keep your voice down. Disruptions won’t be tolerated.
- Make room in the garage.
- Winners drive the spoils home the same day.
Know Before You Go To The Mecum Spring Classic
A manner-festo for the auction of cars from 49 states happening May 8–16 at the fairgrounds.