Know Before You Go To The Mecum Spring Classic

A manner-festo for the auction of cars from 49 states happening May 8–16 at the fairgrounds.
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  • Be decisive. Each vehicle is on the auction block for 90 seconds, max.
  • Research cars at mecum.com. Ask for assistance.
  • Staff help bidders start engines.
  • Consider a spectator ticket if you’re not in the market.
  • Apply the cost of that ticket to bidder registration on-site if you change your mind. Determined to nab a dream ride?
  • Stand near the block.
  • Unlike in the movies, serious bidders don’t suddenly appear from the back of the room.
  • Keep your voice down. Disruptions won’t be tolerated.
  • Make room in the garage.
  • Winners drive the spoils home the same day.

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