Know Before You Go To The Mecum Spring Classic

Be decisive. Each vehicle is on the auction block for 90 seconds, max.

Research cars at mecum.com . Ask for assistance.

Staff help bidders start engines.

Consider a spectator ticket if you’re not in the market.

Apply the cost of that ticket to bidder registration on-site if you change your mind. Determined to nab a dream ride?

Stand near the block.

Unlike in the movies, serious bidders don’t suddenly appear from the back of the room.

Keep your voice down. Disruptions won’t be tolerated.

Make room in the garage.