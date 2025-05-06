FOR ITS FIRST decade, the Mini mostly attracted elite American runners, with Indiana native Gary Romesser locking in an impressive five wins between 1983 and 1991. That changed in the mid-1990s, when the race began to draw a more international crowd. Today, Kenyans are a fixture at the front, dominating the Mini since Joseph Kaino won in 1993. Kenyan athletes reshaped the competitive landscape, says 500 Festival vice president of operations Glenn Amos. They hold the top men’s and women’s Mini completion times: 1:01:44 set by Panuel Mkungo in 2023 and 1:10:32 set by Mercy Chelangat in 2025. Kenyans’ running prowess is believed to be due to a combination of geography and culture. Many Kenyan runners come from the Rift Valley region, which, despite its name, includes terrain of rolling hills and dirt trails at altitudes of up to 8,000 feet. This training ground renders the running conditions of most marathons, including the Mini, a breeze. Also, professional running is a prized skill in some areas, with camps training children from a young age. The average Kenyan diet also contains mostly local, carb-rich, unprocessed foods that contribute to low body fat and lean muscle. Altogether, these factors make the country the ideal setting for developing record-breaking marathoners.