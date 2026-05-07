In the last 50 years of its running, the Indy Mini-Marathon has had plenty of memorable moments as well as pit stops along the way. From 1977 to 2020, we highlight some of the touchstone occasions of the Circle City’s biggest race on foot.

1977

The first race starts at Monument Circle at 11 a.m. on May 27, with temps in the 80s. Of the 800 who start, fewer than 500 finish.

1982

For the first time, a computer is used to track and tabulate race results.

1984

In addition to medals, trophies, and a hearty handshake, top winners get cash for the first time. The 66 fastest (split evenly between men and women) earn a check ranging between $25 and $100.

1988

Runners who didn’t register or pay crash the race, including the second-place winner. A man using a bib issued to a no-show woman crosses the finish line in the third-place female slot.

1991

Gary Romesser wins his fifth Mini, making him the most-decorated athlete in the history of the race.

1993

The race moves from the last Friday in May to the first Friday to avoid conflict with other track events.

1999

The Mini shifts from Friday to Saturday to mitigate rush hour mayhem.

2000

Unrelenting sun, heat, and humidity cause officials to black flag the race, turning off the clock and urging participants to slow down or stop.

2001

The night before the race, planners realize there is no Gatorade. A factory opens in the middle of the night so the race director can cart packets of concentrate in his pickup truck.

2005

To beat the heat, the race start is moved to 7:30 a.m.

2010

The temperature at the starting pistol is the coldest ever at 47 degrees.

2020

Covid causes the race to shift to a virtual format.

2026

This year marks the race’s 50th running.

The Future In The Fast Lane

This year, participants are expected to exceed 20,000. Predicting the future of the Mini is tricky because its greatest strength is also its biggest constraint: tradition. The event has become one of the city’s most enduring rituals, drawing participants from around the world. Yet organizers are aware that success breeds complacency. “We’ve got something that works, and you don’t want to mess it up. But you also don’t want it to get stale,” says 500 Festival vice president of operations Glenn Amos.

One pressure point is competition. When the Mini began, it stood largely alone in the region. Today, however, runners can choose between numerous half-marathons in the spring, summer, and fall across Indiana, Amos acknowledges.

As a result, organizers are thinking about how to keep the experience fresh without abandoning what makes it distinctive. The event already includes walkers, charity teams, and companion races such as the 5K, all of which broaden its appeal. Technology, from the real-time tracking of runners to virtual participation, has also expanded how people engage with the Mini.

The course itself is also not immune to further changes. While the downtown start and the lap around the IMS are likely sacrosanct, officials toy with the possibility of adjusting the route to provide fresh scenery for repeat participants. As one festival leader put it, a course change could “bring back some people who didn’t want to run the same course anymore, and so they left to try something new.”

Yet for longtime participants, familiarity is part of the attraction. Mike Vollmer, who has run in every Mini to date, believes continuity is the draw. “People come back because they know what they’re going to get out of it. A lot.”