LOOKING FOR SOMEWHERE off the beaten path to treat mom for lunch or brunch? Dig this. These local garden centers have carved out their own delightful on-site eateries that feature both food and flowers.

Sully’s Grill

Sully’s Grill was initially created to host cooking classes a few times a month. The space eventually blossomed into a full-fledged restaurant with daily food service at the end of 2018 after a growing number of customers expressed interest. Barbecue was the main focus at first, but Sully’s later pivoted to highlight fresh salads and sandwiches when it reopened after a pandemic-induced pause. The two best-sellers? Brisket and smoked chicken are prepared on Traeger grills and Big Green Eggs (both available for purchase on the sales floor). Inside Sullivan Hardware’s Keystone Avenue location,was initially created to host cooking classes a few times a month. The space eventually blossomed into a full-fledged restaurant with daily food service at the end of 2018 after a growing number of customers expressed interest. Barbecue was the main focus at first, but Sully’s later pivoted to highlight fresh salads and sandwiches when it reopened after a pandemic-induced pause. The two best-sellers? Brisket and smoked chicken are prepared on Traeger grills and Big Green Eggs (both available for purchase on the sales floor).

The in-house culinary team oversees operations, as well as the cooking classes that still run on Thursday evenings. Plans are in the works to add a soft-serve ice cream option. In the meantime, look for a special brunch menu to roll out for Mother’s Day. Reservations are encouraged but not required. 6955 N. Keystone Ave., 317-255-9230

Maggie’s Bistro at Allisonville Home and Garden

Maggie’s Bistro at Allisonville Home & Garden by Sullivan is named for owner Pat Sullivan’s granddaughter. (Oh, and did we mention the Sully in Sully’s Grill is also his grandson?) Opened in 2021, this charming eatery commands a cozy space within the home decor department, surrounding guests with instant ambiance and lots of greenery. Keeping it all in the family,at Allisonville Home & Garden by Sullivan is named for owner Pat Sullivan’s granddaughter. (Oh, and did we mention the Sully in Sully’s Grill is also his grandson?) Opened in 2021, this charming eatery commands a cozy space within the home decor department, surrounding guests with instant ambiance and lots of greenery.

Customers can order noshy pastries, brunch fare, and lunch daily until 4 p.m.; coffee, beer, and wine hours extend until the store closes. Amid a menu that details egg-based breakfast dishes, soups, salads, sandwiches, and a couple of pasta bowls, the chicken salad garners the biggest fan following with ingredients and flavors that change by the season. A Mother’s Day brunch is on tap, as are local beer and half-price bottles of wine every Tuesday. 11405 Allisonville Rd., Fishers, 317-849-4490

Cafe Jardin