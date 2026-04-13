WHAT MORE CAN be written about the contributions Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn provided to be written about the contributions Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn provided to Purdue University ’s basketball program? They gave us heart-pounding excitement mixed with a dash of anxiety, and over the past four years, took this program to places fans only dreamed about.

In the Elite 8 loss to Arizona, Purdue played the opposition as best it could in the first half while looking comfortable doing so. Aggressive and on the attack, the team was up by 7 and looked in control. In the second half, however, Arizona made the right adjustment to get the ball in the paint, quickly leading to a shift in momentum and allowing the Wildcats to run away in the final minutes.

But I’m not here to dwell on that loss because this season was about more than just one game. Thirty wins, a Big Ten Tournament championship, and reaching the Elite 8 should be celebrated. After late-season struggles, the Boilermakers rejuvenated their play in time to run the table in the conference tournament and—according to the seniors—win it for the underclassmen who hadn’t been there before.

In total, two conference championships, two Big Ten Tournament championships, a Final Four, a title appearance, and two Elite 8s—these conquests led to massive positive publicity and constant nationwide media attention.

But I’m going to miss the simple things about watching this Boilermaker trio perform, like all the times Loyer stepped in to draw a charge or worked his way around a defender to finish a layup at the rim. Or Smith’s uncanny ability to get the defender in the air, and, when unsuccessful, perfectly timing a pocket pass to Kaufman-Renn for an easy bucket.

Purdue’s man in the middle, Kaufman-Renn will be missed for his physical prowess, strength, and knowledge. At forward/center, he wasn’t the biggest player every night, but his lower body strength, overall desire, and habit of playing pissed off made him somebody’s nightmare every game. Furthermore, his push floater was a thing of beauty and nearly unstoppable.

While this trio exits, it doesn’t mean the success goes along with them. Looking to next year, there is much to be excited about. The biggest questions concern the backcourt and replacing Smith and Loyer. Sophomore Omer Mayer and junior C.J. Cox seem to be the odds-on favorites to begin the season. There are studs in waiting, including incoming freshman Gatorade Player of the Year Luke Ertel and red shirt freshman Antione West Jr. Ertel, who is fresh off an IHSAA Class 4A State Championship for Mt. Vernon, is rumored to be game-ready and could step right into a starting role. Smith has said in recent podcasts that West could lead the team in scoring next season. These factors could mean the beginning of another dynasty for the black and gold.

Let us not forget about talented multi-position defender and 3-point threat Jack Benter, who played valuable minutes all season. Or Gicarri Harris, whose athleticism on both ends of the floor is jaw-dropping. Transfer Caden Pierce, who was the 2024 Ivy League MVP while at Princeton and is brother of Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, will be interesting to watch.

Returning center Daniel Jacobsen will provide size—and lots of it—in the middle, along with red shirt Raleigh Burgess. Incoming freshman Sinan Huan, at 7-feet, 1-inch, needs to beef up but is a very talented shot-blocker, while Burgess, at 6-feet, 11-inches, is a natural four but can play the five with power, adding much-improved outside skills.

As the pivotal trio exits the program while others take the reins, there is plenty to applaud with this graduating class. The outgoing players began a successful trajectory that I believe the incoming team will continue; only bright days are to come for the Purdue Boilermakers.