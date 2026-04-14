TALK ABOUT A wedding present. In 1873, businessman Charles C. Pierson gifted a gorgeous new home, located at what is now 1028 N. Delaware, to his bride, Mary Alice Scofield. Surprisingly, the couple only lived there for nine months before selling it. Local lore posited some theories—one, Mary Alice thought the house was “very ugly” and therefore didn’t want to live there. Another suggests that Pierson lost his wealth in the Panic of 1873, his business went belly up, and he had to sell the house to cover debts.

​Whatever the reason for their brief residency, the wedding angle stuck in public memory. That, coupled with its incredibly ornate architecture, earned the home the nickname “ The Wedding Cake House .” A series of owners followed the Piersons, including John Lewis Griffiths, a lawyer, a diplomat (who served as Consul General of the U.S. to Britain), and one of Indiana’s most famous orators.

In 1962, Eli Lilly saved the home from demolition. He recognized its architectural significance and financed a thorough restoration and redecoration before donating it to the Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis , dedicating it to the memory of Reverend Jackson Kemper, Indiana’s first Episcopal bishop. Thereafter, it was known as Kemper House. The diocese eventually donated the house to Indiana Landmarks . In addition to its listing in the National Register of Historic Places, it is also locally designated by the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission , which protects its exterior from unsuitable alterations.

Easily one of downtown’s most recognizable homes, the Kemper House leaves quite an impression with its unique curb appeal. Its style blends Italianate characteristics with Greek revival and a touch of high Victorian Gothic. Compact in stature, the home stands one-and-a-half stories tall but doesn’t waste a single inch when it comes to ornamentation.

The five-bay porch is wide and welcoming, offering a perfect vantage point to watch the Circle City’s daily hubbub. Six sets of grouped columns stretch across the front. A richly detailed Greek pediment emphasizes the front door, where the glazing on the two small windows provides textural contrast. Nearly every surface is embellished, from the decorative, sawn-wood frieze to the geometric cresting running along the perimeter of the low hip roof. It’s easy to compare the home to a multitiered wedding cake, with its layers of decadent sponge covered in smooth fondant, swirling pipe work, and delicate sugar flowers.

Inside, the floor plan stretches nearly 3,000 square feet, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Though the home contains cosmetic updates like new carpet and fresh paint, lovers of old houses need not fear: Many original features remain intact.

A long hallway is flanked by main living areas on either side, continuing the sense of symmetry from outside. Each room boasts 12-foot ceilings, large windows (hello, sunshine), and molded cornices and baseboards. Underfoot, shining hardwoods provide a warm balance for the light-filled interior. Two of the front rooms feature marble fireplaces with exquisite, intricate designs that speak to a bygone era of craftsmanship.

The backyard is surprisingly spacious and fully fenced in, offering endless potential for a formal garden, veggie patch, firepit, or all of the above. A detached, three-car garage provides valuable parking in this prime downtown location. Landmark houses of this caliber don’t come up for sale often, so it’s a rare chance to grab a frosting-filled slice of Indy history.