PHOTOS: Purdue Falls At Home To Top Ranked Michigan

The Boilermakers hosted No. 1 ranked Michigan on Tuesday in a pivotal Big Ten Conference battle that ended with the Wolverines winning in a 91-80 final.
By
-
4

PURDUE PLAYED HOST to Michigan on Tuesday as the Wolverines came into Mackey Arena fresh off their first No. 1 ranking of the season. Michigan’s size and athleticism proved to be too much for the Boilermakers to handle as they were dealt a 91-80 loss while moving to third place in the Big Ten Conference standings.

Aday-Mara3
Daniel-Jacobsen
Cluff-and-Aday-Mara
Dusty-May
Cluff2
Cadeau
Eliott-Cadeau
Fletcher-Loyer
Kaufman-Renn3
Fletcher-Loyer3
Mara
Kaufman-Renn
Mayer1
Mayer2
Morez-Johnson-Jr.
O-Mayer3
Omer-Mayer
Oscar-Cluff
Painter
Paint-Crew
Smith
Roddy-Gayle-Jr.
TKR
TKR2

1 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR