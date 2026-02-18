PURDUE PLAYED HOST to Michigan on Tuesday as the Wolverines came into Mackey Arena fresh off their first No. 1 ranking of the season. Michigan’s size and athleticism proved to be too much for the Boilermakers to handle as they were dealt a 91-80 loss while moving to third place in the Big Ten Conference standings.
PHOTOS: Purdue Falls At Home To Top Ranked Michigan
