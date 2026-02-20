WHEN A SHIP begins to sink, jettisoning ballast and ridding all materials not necessary for battle are key to survival.

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in this position. The first player to go is 2023 draft pick, quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. To say the situation under center is in a state of flux is an understatement, but keeping him should not be in the equation.

His value has dropped due to inconsistent production, lack of playing time, and injury, while his trade worth is now reported at best as a third-round pick. Some have his value as low as a sixth or seventh round pick. Rumors have it that Colts GM Chris Ballard is still in favor of keeping him on the roster, still seeing potential, but I believe it’s best to get what you can and move on.

We’ll have to wait and see if the midseason trade for All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner pans out. A trade that involved first-round picks for this year and next now leaves them with the 47th, 78th, and 113th picks for the 2026 draft. It’s a good thing Ballard has a proven track record of acquiring talent in the late rounds of the draft; he is going to need it, and a third-round pick for Richardson could prove beneficial for the team.

It’s hopeful that wide receiver Alec Pierce will return to the team with a franchise tag or a max contract. Pierce led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, and he’s coming off his first 1,000-yard season. His brother, Caden Pierce, 2024 Ivy League basketball player of the year from Princeton, recently committed to play at Purdue next season. Coincidence? I think not.

Some simulated drafts have the Colts selecting wide receiver Germie Bernard of Alabama with the 47th pick, which will in turn enable the Horseshoe to cut receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

But, the question at quarterback still looms. Once Daniel Jones went down with an Achilles injury, retired field general Philip Rivers was called in for his second stint, mainly because of his familiarity with coach Shane Steichen and the Colts’ offense. But even his “dadgummit” attitude couldn’t turn the tide. Backup Riley Leonard started the final game and did himself proud, casting a glimmer of hope that if Jones isn’t the answer, one day he may be able to take the reins. But if Daniels does not get the franchise tag or isn’t resigned, it’s not out of the question Ballard may bring in an experienced quarterback like Derek Carr, also retired. Prognosticators have the team drafting North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton at 189.

The defense needs youth and speed, which puts safety Nick Cross and defensive end Samson Ebukam’s future as a Colt on the line. Although there is talent at linebacker, more help is needed. Hopefully, right defensive tackle DeForest Buckner comes back even stronger to be the mainstay of the line while Kwity Paye’s off numbers may put him in a different uniform next season. Draft predictions see pick 78 for linebacker Jake Golday, Cincinnati, and pick 113 for defensive tackle Domonique Orange of Iowa State. Defense is also involved in pick 154 for defensive end Max Llewellyn of Iowa and pick 253 for cornerback Collin Wright of Stanford.

The ground offense was also impacted by line injuries and poor play, especially by top-dollar right tackle Braden Smith. His lack of production makes him a prime candidate for trade bait, freeing more cap space, and allows for aggressive moves by Ballard

The one-year pardon given by part-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon to Steichen and Ballard came with orders to right this ship. To do that will depend heavily on getting the injured healthy, bolstering the offensive line, adding speed at the linebacker spot, and quite possibly acquiring a starting quarterback … again.