WHAT BEGAN AS a firestorm ended in little more than a spark. And as the Indianapolis Colts’ season went from countless wins to several losses, fans’ hopes of what could finally be a successful season were dashed, leaving them to again wonder what might have been.

Speaking during a recent press conference, CEO of the Indianapolis Colts Carlie Irsay-Gordon summed up both the feeling and the overview of the season.

“You’re right to be frustrated with the latter part of our season,” Irsay-Gordon said. “I’m pissed. We are all pissed. Every season is unique, and this season really was a tale of two seasons in one.”

Ending the season with an 8-9 record, the Colts continued a five-year run in which they haven’t qualified for the postseason, with 11 years since they’ve finished first in the AFC South. To add insult to injury, they ended the season on a seven-game losing streak after beginning 2025 with a 7-1 record

After a season that culminated in injuries, voids at different positions, and many question marks, the future is unclear.

The most looming question mark is what to do about a quarterback. After the first half of the season, the likelihood was that Daniel Jones, who signed with Indy on a one-year deal in the offseason, would return on a long-term extension, signaling that he was Indy’s future. While signs still point to his return next season, it’s uncertain what kind of QB he will be after recovering from a torn Achilles tendon in December.

Jones, who threw for over 3,000 yards this year and 19 touchdowns, has expressed his interest in returning next season, as has general manager Chris Ballard. Jones is the most stable quarterback the team has had in Ballard’s 9 years in the role.

“I think it’s mutual on both sides,” Ballard says. “I think Daniel was a really good fit for this organization, and I think this organization and this city were a really good fit for him.”

When it comes to on-field ability, Ballard believes Jones can be the long-awaited answer that Indy has searched for since Andrew Luck’s retirement.

“I’m looking at him as a short- and long-term solution. When you’re chasing the quarterback, it’s hard, and your margin for error really shrinks down. I feel really good about Daniel Jones, where he’s at and where he’s going. Yes, he’s got the Achilles, but I think he has a very bright future here in Indianapolis,” he says.

Now comes the organization’s decision whether to franchise tag Jones—at a price of nearly $47 million for next season—or tie him up for the long-term with a contract extension that would cost more over time.

For Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, however, the spotlight has never been more intense.

Ballard has served as GM since 2017, while Steichen was hired in 2023. Both of their tenures have yielded positive results at times, but with each season that Indianapolis fails to compete in the postseason, the temperature gets hotter.

As far as expectations go, Irsay-Gordon didn’t mince words.

“We have been very clear with Chris and Shane,” she says. “Giving them another opportunity means that the sense of urgency for them to deliver and perform has never been higher. They’re both capable of facing this challenge head-on and finding a way to achieve the results that our fans deserve, which is winning games and championships.”

While time will hopefully heal the wounds of a frustrated Indianapolis Colts fan base, there were moments of hope in the past season to hang onto in the meantime.

For starters, 2025 first-round draft pick and tight end Tyler Warren put the NFL on notice. Warren finished the season with the most receptions by a Colts rookie, followed by the most receiving yards by a first-year pro in blue and white. Whether it was 1st and 10 or 3rd and long, his name was called often, and in nearly every situation, he delivered, showing why he was picked 14th overall.

Another positive came from continual success in Indianapolis’ ground game, which was led by running back Jonathan Taylor. Finishing the season with a league-leading 18 touchdowns amongst running backs, he carried a large load of the team’s offense through the first half of the regular season. Ultimately, an injury impacted his ability to control the game, but he has shown no signs of slowing down what has been an otherwise dominant six seasons in the league.

Finally, while Ballard’s midseason decision to add All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner was a gamble that has yet to pay off, the move added much-needed talent and depth to a thin secondary. More importantly, for fans of the Horseshoe who have watched Indy stay quiet on Day 1 of the free agency or shown reluctance to make trades before the deadline, it reveals an aggressive side to a GM who has run the front office in a more reserved manner than many others in the NFL.

Whether that aggressive nature will translate into wins next season remains to be seen.