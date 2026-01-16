Jose Plasencia, the chef behind the recent Átame Cuban-food pop-up events around the city, is taking over the menu at Fountain Square’s The Inferno Room. The updated menu will debut on February 10 as the restaurant’s culinary focus shifts to Plasencia’s tribute to his native Cuba. 902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343

Signage is up for an Indianapolis outpost of West Lafayette-based Sakanaya. “Creative yet approachable sushi” is the highlight of this modern Japanese restaurant brand coming to the College Park area. 9321 N. Michigan Rd.

The Champagne Society, an intimate 25-seat room dedicated to “boutique celebrations, corporate introductions, or bespoke receptions offering true champagne by the glass” will pop off on January 23 in the former Xchocol’Art space in Carmel. 228 W. Main St., Carmel

French-Asian fusion bakery Tous les Jours opened its third location this month in Westfield, offering filled Danishes, dipped croissants, and other sweet things in the former Spark Coffee space. 170 Jersey St., Westfield

On February 2, Tinker Street will host The Carver Johnson Legacy Dinner. The event in partnership with Epicurean Indy is inspired by George Washington Carver’s soil science and the work of legendary White House chef and former slave Dolly Johnson. “This dinner pays homage to farmers, connectors, and Black leaders who continue to shape hospitality, culture, and community,” explains a recent post on the restaurant’s Instagram page. Call to reserve a spot. 402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000

The Houlihan’s at Hamilton Town Center closed its doors on January 1, to be repurposed as a Saltgrass Steak House, another brand under the umbrella of parent company Landry’s. 14065 Town Center Blvd., Noblesville

Restaurant-quality food delivery business ClusterTruck will open its fourth Indianapolis-area ghost kitchen next month at 13756 N. Meridian St.

Thai Prime Restaurant is coming to the Proscenium building on South Rangeline Road in Carmel.

Serving (as its name suggests) a full menu of comfort casual dishes like Buffalo chicken fries, deep-fried hotdogs, and build-your-own bowls, More Than Burgers will celebrate its grand opening on February 7 at Greenwood Park Mall. 1251 U.S. Hwy. 31 N, Greenwood