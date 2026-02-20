Release Your Frustrations At The Demolition Den

GO AHEAD. RAGE against the machine, the dying of the light, or anything else that happens to be pissing you off. The Demolition Den is a place to unleash all those pent-up frustrations in an environment where visitors are encouraged—they insist, actually—to let go and break stuff.

“Everyone who comes here is going through something,” says operations manager Sam

Farrar (whose wife Darah is the owner). “We also rent out the whole place for corporate events, team-building activities, and parties.”

The experience is equal parts recreation and stress relief. After suiting up in helmets, gloves, and coveralls, guests are turned loose with a baseball bat or a golf club to spend the next half hour smashing the bejesus out of old TVs, defunct printers, glassware, and other expendable items. Sessions are $50 per person; beer and soft drinks (and axe throwing) are available. It’s a surprisingly good workout. When all’s done, you’ll likely feel exhausted. But less stabby.

5060 E. 62nd St., 317-868-7477