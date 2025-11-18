ON SATURDAY, DePauw kept control of the Monon Bell, defeating Wabash with a final score of 41-20 on the road behind nearly 500 total yards of offense. DePauw’s victory marks the fourth year in a row in which they’ve retained control of the Bell. With the win, DePauw moved to 9-1 overall, while Wabash suffered its second loss of the season.
PHOTOS: DePauw Keeps Control Of The Monon Bell
Look back on Saturday’s 131st meeting between DePauw and Wabash as they battled for possession of the Monon Bell.