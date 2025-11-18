PHOTOS: DePauw Keeps Control Of The Monon Bell

Look back on Saturday’s 131st meeting between DePauw and Wabash as they battled for possession of the Monon Bell.
By
-
27

ON SATURDAY, DePauw kept control of the Monon Bell, defeating Wabash with a final score of 41-20 on the road behind nearly 500 total yards of offense. DePauw’s victory marks the fourth year in a row in which they’ve retained control of the Bell. With the win, DePauw moved to 9-1 overall, while Wabash suffered its second loss of the season.

caden-whitehead
Ballentine
carson-johnson2
FRANKIE-RICCIARDI
brand-campbell
carson-johnson
HARRY-PRATT-Depauw
LLEYTON-LUKOWSKI
LLEYTON-LUKOWSKI2
Monon-Bell
luke-adams1
luke-adams3
Monon-Bell2
Monon-Bell3
Monon-Bell5
PALMER-SAMUELS
samuel-poriah-W
SCOTT-BALLENTINE
Tigertattoo
Tyler2
Tyler3
Waba
Tyler5
Wabash-Fan-section

1 2
Previous articleHeroes Foundation
Clay Maxfield
Clay Maxfield operates as the digital editor for Indianapolis Monthly. Clay has over 15 years of experience as a sports journalist and photographer. You can find frames and stories from his latest games and contests on Instagram @_claymaxfield.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR