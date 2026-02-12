BUTLER MEN’S BASKETBALL (13-12, 4-10) fell at home on Wednesday in a Big East Conference matchup to No. 6 Connecticut (23-2, 13-1) by way of an 80-70 final. The Bulldogs played within striking distance of the top-ranked Huskies for nearly the entire contest before a 10-0 run by UConn with less than 4 minutes remaining gave the opposition the distance they needed to escape with the win.
