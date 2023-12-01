Unspoken Rules: AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration

Doors open an hour before showtime, so get there early to see costumed characters, hear holiday tunes on the Wurlitzer organ, and grab treats to nibble on. Bring a credit card along with your appetite. Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra shows are cashless, from the bars to the cookie counter. If you have little ones, head upstairs half an hour before the show begins for a seasonal storybook reading. Get your Instagram urges out in the lobby, because no photos or videos are allowed during the performance. Don’t let grandma get run over by a reindeer: Be aware that puppeteers perform in the aisles during songs.