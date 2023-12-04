The Feed: Sidedoor Bagels, Runway 19, and More

BAGEL BOUNTY Sidedoor Bagel (1103 E. 10th St.) announced an expansion of its 10th Street location that will double its current space. The new storefront promises shorter lines and a larger dining area, as well as a bigger menu, with the possibility of an on-site production facility. It is expected to open in March or April of 2024.

CUP O’ YOUR CAPTAIN SPEAKING Greenwood Airport has a new caffeinated neighbor next door. Family-friendly Runway 19 (1152 Emerson Pointe Dr., Greenwood, 317-893-4082) is bedecked with aviation decor and views of landing airplanes for all aeronautical enthusiasts to view.

HOLIDAY HELPER Parlor Public House (600 E. Ohio St., 317-610-0106) will host a coffee with Santa event on December 9. Special coffee and hot chocolate drinks will be available for kids of all ages, and a percentage of sales will be donated to Riley’s Children’s Foundation.

PASTRY PARTY On December 17, Dear Mom (2121 E. 10th St.) will host a holiday bake sale featuring five local pastry stars, Ally Benedyk of Love Handle, Youssef Boudarine of J’Adore Pastry, Jordan Justice of JaJustice Bakes, Zoë Taylor of Borage, and Amanda Gibson of Indy Dough.

BITTERSWEET GOODBYE Vegan bakery Sea Salt & Cinnamon (100 S. Walnut St., Muncie, 727-481-4024) will close its doors at the end of December.

PREPARED PARTNERS Brand design studio Flatland Kitchen has partnered with Herculean Meal Prep (3238 E. 82nd St., 317-288-0504) to assist the small-batch frozen meal company in refining its brand identity. The Indy and Fort Wayne company plans to expand to larger markets in the coming year.

FESTIVE FETE Don’t miss the perfect chance to holiday shop among 55 local vintage, handmade, and artisan vendors on the main floor of The Stutz (1060 N. Capitol Ave.) at Amanda’s Exchange Winter Market. Sip holiday drinks from Turner’s and nibble food from Byrnes Grilled Pizza, Gather 22, Amelia’s, Julieta Taco Shop, and Patachou. Enjoy art installations, music, and much more.