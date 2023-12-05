Top Doctors List 2023

ADDICTION MEDICINE
TIMOTHY KELLY, M.D.
Clearvista Recovery Associates
7250 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-7390
DARRIN MANGIACARNE, D.O.
Indiana Health Group
703 Pro-Med Ln., Carmel,
317-843-9922
ADOLESCENT MEDICINE
LANETTE BROWN-JONES, M.D.
Ascension St. Vincent– Indianapolis Primary Care Clinic
8414 Naab Rd.,
317-338-7510
MARCIA SHEW, M.D.
Riley Physicians Adolescent Medicine
1002 Wishard Blvd.,
317-944-8812
ALLERGY & IMMUNOLOGY
TOLLY EPSTEIN, M.D.
Allergy Partners of Central Indiana
9002 N. Meridian St.,
317-836-2910
NABEEL FAROOQUI, M.D.
Allergy Partners of Central Indiana
11501 Cumberland Rd., Fishers,
317-597-1959
CAROL FOSSO, M.D.
Allergy & Asthma Specialists
70 E. 91st St.,
317-872-4213
GARRICK HUBBARD, M.D.
Allergy & Asthma Care of Indiana
11590 N. Meridian St., Carmel,
317-708-2839
LEENA PADHYE, M.D.
Family Allergy & Asthma
13436 Tegler Dr., Noblesville,
317-491-1526
DAVID PATTERSON, M.D.
Academy Allergy, Asthma & Sinus, PC
14540 Prairie Lakes Blvd. N., Noblesville,
317-621-2455
MITCHELL SMITH, D.O.
Allergy Partners of Central Indiana
965 Emerson Pkwy., Greenwood,
313-953-5087
STEVEN WISE, M.D.
Allergy Partners of Central Indiana
9002 N. Meridian St.,
317-836-2910
NEHA YAKHMI, M.D.
Riverview Health Physicians Allergy & Immunology
17600 Shamrock Blvd.,
Westfield, 317-214-5725
ANESTHESIOLOGY
ALEXANDER CHOI, M.D.
IU Health
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-577-4200
DAVID CROOK, M.D.
Northside Anesthesia Services, LLC
450 E. 96th St.,
317-957-0203
GLEN FLANINGHAM, M.D.
Hancock Regional Hospital
801 N. State St., Greenfield,
317-462-5544
ROBERT GRIFFIN, M.D.
OrthoIndy
8400 Northwest Blvd.,
317-956-1000
DAVID HOOVER, M.D.
Northside Anesthesia Services, LLC
450 E. 96th St.,
317-957-0203
MAGGIE LASLEY, M.D.
Southeast Anesthesiologists
8111 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-528-8984
DANIEL PRICE, M.D.
Northside Anesthesia Services, LLC
450 E. 96th St.,
317-957-0203
MICHAEL SANFORD, M.D.
Eskenazi Health–Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-0000
BREAST SURGERY
MONET BOWLING, M.D.
Hendricks Regional Health Breast Center
100 Hospital Ln., Danville,
317-718-9000
CARLA FISHER, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Surgical Oncology
1030 W. Michigan St.,
317-944-9800
TIMOTHY GOEDDE, M.D.
Community Physician Network, Breast Care
7120 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-7780
FOLASADE IMEOKPARIA, M.D.
IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center
11645 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-688-4800
CHRISTINA KIM, M.D.
Community Physician Network, Breast Care
3425 S. Lafountain St.,
Kokomo, 765-776-3780
KANDICE LUDWIG, M.D.
IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center
11645 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-688-4800
ANNE MATTINGLY, M.D.
Hendricks Regional Health Breast Center
100 Hospital Ln.,
Danville, 317-718-9000
CARDIAC SURGERY
DANIEL BECKMAN, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Cardiovascular Surgery
1801 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-923-1787
JOEL CORVERA, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Cardiovascular Surgery
1801 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-923-1787
JEFFREY EVERETT, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Cardiovascular Surgery
1801 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-923-1787
MARC GERDISCH, M.D.
Cardiac Surgery Associates, S.C.
8051 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-851-2331
DAVID HEIMANSOHN, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent– Indianapolis Cardiovascular Surgery
10590 N. Meridian St.,
317-583-7800
PHILIP HESS, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Cardiovascular Surgery
1801 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-923-1787
MARK RODEFELD, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health–Riley Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgery
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-7150
JOHN STOREY, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
8075 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-8688
MARK TURRENTINE, M.D.
Riley Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgery
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-7150
PETER WALTS, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent– Indianapolis Cardiovascular Surgery
10590 N. Meridian St.,
317-583-7800
CARDIOLOGY
AKIN AKINWANDE, M.D.
Pinnacle Heart Specialists
1935 N. Capitol Ave.,
317-931-3252
MICHAEL BARRON, M.D., FACC
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians
5330 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-893-1900
ANTHONY BASHALL, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians
5330 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-893-1900
MICHAEL BYERS, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Cardiology
1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-962-0500
ATUL CHUGH, M.D., FACC, RPVI
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians
5330 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-893-1900
FRANK CONTE, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
100 Hospital Ln.,
Danville, 317-718-9040
JENNIFER DAVEL, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
8075 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-8500
DDAPANENI, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians
5330 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-893-1900
THOMAS FAILINGER, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent– Hancock Heart Care
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-462-5112
RAFAEL GARCIA-CORTES, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent– Indianapolis Heart Care
8333 Naab Rd.,
317-338-6666
WILLIAM GILL, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Cardiology
1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-944-5330
FRANK GREEN, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent– Carmel Heart Care
10590 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-338-6666
EDWARD HARLAMERT, M.D.
Witham Health Services–Anson Physician Specialty Center
6085 Heartland Dr.,
Zionsville, 765-485-8740
JAMES HERMILLER JR., M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Carmel Heart Care
10590 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-338-6666
JASON JAYROE, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Hancock Heart Care
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-462-5112
MARK JONES, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians
5330 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-893-1900
RICHARD KOVACS, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Cardiology
1801 N. Senate Blvd.,
17-962-2500
NATHAN LAMBERT, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Cardiology
13000 E. 136th St.,
Fishers, 317-678-3900
JOTHIHARAN. MAHENTHIRAN, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
8075 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-8500
POLLY MOORE, M.D., FACC
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians
5330 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-893-1900
NANETTE OSCHERWITZ, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
7120 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-8390
KIRK PARR, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Carmel Heart Care
10590 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-338-6666
ANIL PUROHIT, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
1402 E. County Line Rd.,
317-887-7880
VIJAY RAO, M.D., PH.D., FACC, FASE, FHSFA, FIC-OS
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians
5330 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-893-1900
BRUCE SCHILT, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent– Hamilton Heart Care
17525 River Rd.,
Noblesville, 317-773-7711
RICHARD SHEA, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians
5330 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-893-1900
CHARLES TAYLOR, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Hancock Heart Care
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-462-5112
SARADA UPPULURI, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
8075 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-8500
KING YEE, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Carmel Heart Care
10590 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-338-6666
CLINICAL GENETICS
LUIS ESCOBAR, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Genetics
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-5288
COLON & RECTAL SURGERY
PAUL BRODERICK, D.O., FAOCPR
Q Franciscan Physician Network Central Indiana Proctology
12188-B N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 800-582-9218
PETER DAVIS, M.D.
Midwest Colon & Rectal Surgery
13421 Old Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-844-5273
EVAN FITZ, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Colon & Rectal Specialists
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-528-2270
SHIVA GOLIAN, D.O.
Community Physician Network Proctology Care
9700 E. 146th St.,
Noblesville, 317-621-3675
ARUN GOWDAMARAJAN, M.D.
Community Physician Network Colon & Rectal Care
7430 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-0668
MICHAEL GUZMAN, M.D.
Eskenazi Health–Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-0000
BRYAN HOLCOMB, M.D.
IU Health Physicians General Surgery
550 N. University Blvd., 317-948-6400
FREDERICK LANE, M.D., FACS, FASCRS
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon & Rectal Specialists
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-528-2270
DIPEN MAUN, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon & Rectal Specialists
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-528-2270
R. BARRY MELBERT, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon & Rectal Specialists
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-528-2270
SHEKAR NARAYANAN, M.D.
Community Physician Network Colon & Rectal Care
7430 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-0668
NIKHIL PATEL, M.D.
Midwest Colon & Rectal Surgery
8424 Naab Rd.,
317-872-1577
JOHN PITTMAN, M.D.
Midwest Colon & Rectal Surgery
13421 Old Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-844-5273
TOBI REIDY, D.O.
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon & Rectal Specialists
8111 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-528-5000
BRUCE ROBB, M.D.
IU Health Physicians General Surgery
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-688-4864
ATEET SHAH, M.D.
Community Physician Network Colon & Rectal Care
7430 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-0668
SANJAY THEKKEURUMBIL, M.D.
Community Physician Network Colon & Rectal Care
7430 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-0668
BEN TSAI, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon & Rectal Specialists
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-528-2270
PATRICK WHITE, M.D.
Community Physician Network Colon & Rectal Care
7430 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-0668
CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE & PULMONARY DISEASE
FAHEEM ABBASI, M.D.
Community Physician Network Pulmonary & Critical Care
1550 E. County Line Rd.,
317-497-6666
GABRIEL BOSSLET, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-962-5820
EMILY COCHARD, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent– Indianapolis Critical Care, Lung Care & Sleep Medicine
8333 Naab Rd.,
317-338-5100
ROBERT DALY, M.D.
Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants
701 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-885-2860
MUHAMMAD HABIB, M.D.
Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants
701 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-885-2860
LAURA HINKLE, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-962-5820
CHRISTOPHER HUFFER, M.D.
Witham Specialist Center
2705 N. Lebanon St.,
Lebanon, 765-485-8830
SWAPNIL KHARE, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-843-0000
KERRI KISSELL, M.D.
Hancock Endocrinology
1 Memorial Sq.,
Greenfield, 317-477-6363
ANNE KITCHENS, M.D.
Community Physician Network Diabetes & Endocrinology Care
7120 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-1006
PRIYA MENON, M.D.
Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists
100 Hospital Ln.,
Danville, 317-745-7445
MIROSLAVA MONEVA, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes & Endocrinology
1703 W. Stones Crossing Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-865-5904
TARA MYERS, M.D.
Community Physician Network Diabetes & Endocrinology Care
11911 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-621-1006
CHRISTINE OAKLEY, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent– Fishers Primary & Specialty Care
12708 E. 116th St.,
Fishers, 317-415-5800
RICHARD PERRY, D.O.
Community Physician Network Diabetes & Endocrinology Care
8501 E. 56th St.,
317-621-1006
ANA PRISCU, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes & Endocrinology Specialists
5230 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-865-5904
TIMOTHY SHOEMAKER, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes & Endocrinology Specialists
5230 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-865-5904
POOJA SINGAL, M.D.
Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists
100 Hospital Ln.,
Danville, 317-745-7445
AUL SKIERCZYNSKI, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-843-0000
BRIAN ULMER, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Endocrinology & Diabetes
8424 Naab Rd.,
317-338-7490
RAQUEL VILLAVICENCIO, M.D.
Community Physician Network Diabetes & Endocrinology Care
11911 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-621-1006
MICHAEL WADDELL, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes & Endocrinology Specialists
5230 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-865-5904
FAMILY MEDICINE
RASHMIN ADESARA, M.D.
Community Physician Network Family Medicine Care
6910 Hillsdale Ct.,
317-621-6337
KRISTIN BAGLEY, M.D.
Hancock Family Medicine
4055 S. Roy Wilson Way,
New Palestine, 317-861-4171
JARED BASHAM, M.D.
Community Physician Network Family Medicine Care
2040 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-355-2800
ELIZABETH BLACHLY, M.D.
Hancock Family Medicine
4055 S. Roy Wilson Way,
New Palestine, 317-861-4171
SARAH COLEMAN, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Zionsville Primary & Specialty Care
10801 N. Michigan Rd.,
Zionsville, 317-344-1234
JULIA DEGLER, M.D.
Hancock Family Medicine
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-462-3441
DANIEL FISHER, M.D.
Community Group Family Medicine
10122 E. 10th St.,
317-355-5717
MEG FITZSIMMONS, M.D.
Hancock Family Medicine
8535 N. Clearview Dr.,
McCordsville, 317-477-6400
JOSEPH PAVLIK, M.D.
Community Physician Network, General Surgical Care
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-5450
JOHN POWELSON, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Transplant
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-4370
HADLEY RITTER, M.D.
IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center
11645 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-688-2790
TYRONE ROGERS, M.D.
Community Physician Network General Surgical Care
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-5450
MICHAEL ROWE, M.D.
Naab Road Surgical Group
8240 Naab Rd.,
317-338-7450
STEPHEN SPENCER, M.D.
Community Physician Network General Surgical Care
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-5450
LARRY STEVENS, M.D.
IU Health Physicians General Surgery
11725 N. Illinois St.,
317-944-7874
WILLIAM STRONG, M.D.
Witham Surgical Associates
2705 N. Lebanon St.,
Lebanon, 765-485-8820
NATE THEPJATRI, M.D.
Community Physician Network, Breast Care
7120 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-7780
GERIATRIC MEDICINE
BRACA CANTOR, M.D.
Community Physician Network Touchpoint HATS Geriatrics
9669 E. 146th St.,
Noblesville, 317-621-4657
STACI HOLLAR, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent– Indianapolis Center for Healthy Aging
8424 Naab Rd.,
317-338-7780
KEVIN MCNULTY, D.O.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent– Indianapolis Center for Healthy Aging
8424 Naab Rd.,
317-338-7780
FELIPE PEREZ, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Geriatrics
1633 N. Capitol Ave.,
317-962-2929
KOFI QUIST, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Geriatrics
1633 N. Capitol Ave.,
317-962-2929
GREG SACHS, M.D.
Eskenazi Health– Sandra Eskenazi Outpatient Care Center
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-2224
AMY WOOLDRIDGE, M.D.
Hancock Internal Medicine – Greenfield
1 Memorial Sq.,
Greenfield, 317-462-6662
GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY
TINA AYENI, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Gynecologic Oncology Specialists
8111 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-528-2555
MICHAEL CALLAHAN, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Gynecological Cancer Care
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-415-6740
JAMES CRIPE, M.D.
Community Physician Network Gynecological Cancer Care
1440 E. County Line Rd.,
317-497-2760
SARAH GOODRICH, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Gynecological Cancer Care
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-415-6740
WILLIAM LOWERY, M.D.
Community Physician Network Gynecological Cancer Care
7979 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-3780
HAND SURGERY
LI CHEN, M.D.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
2610 Enterprise Dr.,
Anderson, 800-622-6575
TIMOTHY DICKE, M.D.
OrthoIndy
10995 N. Allisonville Rd.,
Fishers, 317-275-6190
MICHAEL DIDONNA, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Orthopedics
& Sports Medicine
13000 E. 136th St.,
Fishers, 317-944-9400
THOMAS FISCHER, M.D.
Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
8501 Harcourt Rd.,
317-875-9105
KELLY GRANER, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-528-4723
JEFFREY GREENBERG, M.D.
Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
8501 Harcourt Rd.,
317-875-9105
RYAN HART, M.D.
Community Physician Network Orthopedic Specialty Care
7930 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-6725
F. THOMAS KAPLAN, M.D.
Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
8501 Harcourt Rd.,
317-875-9105
CHRISTY KELLAMS, M.D.
OrthoIndy
1579 Olive Branch Parke Ln.,
Greenwood, 317-275-6190
TONI LIN, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-528-4723
GREG MERRELL, M.D.
Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
8501 Harcourt Rd.,
317-875-9105
MICHAEL PANNUNZIO, M.D.
Reconstructive Hand to Shoulder of Indiana
13431 Old Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-249-2616
SAMEER PURI, M.D.
Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
737 W. Green Meadows Dr.,
Greenfield, 317-875-9105
LANCE RETTIG, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
1401 W. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-817-1200
MATTHEW WELSCH, M.D.
Community Physician Network Orthopedic Specialty Care
9669 E. 146th St.,
Noblesville, 317-355-2663
HEMATOLOGY
SUMEET BHATIA, M.D.
Community Hospital Oncology Physicians
7979 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-4443
SRIDHAR BOLLA, M.D.
Hendricks Oncology
8244 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-520-5510
JAY GADDY, M.D., PH.D.
Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center
8326 Naab Rd.,
317-871-0000
ANNE GREIST, M.D.
Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center
8326 Naab Rd.,
317-871-0000
BRANDON HARDESTY, M.D.
Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center
8326 Naab Rd.,
317-871-0000
DAVID HEDRICK, M.D.
Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center
8326 Naab Rd.,
317-871-0000
MAGDALENA LEWANDOWSKA, M.D., CACP
Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center
8326 Naab Rd.,
317-871-0000
NAVEEN MANCHANDA, M.D. Q IUSCC
Hematology Clinic
1030 W. Michigan St.,
317-944-0920
MARY MAYER, M.D.
Community Hospital Oncology Physicians
1440 E. County Line Rd.,
317-497-6270
RAKESH MEHTA, M.D.
IUSCC Hematology Clinic
1030 W. Michigan St.,
317-944-0920
JENNIFER MORGAN, M.D.
IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center
11645 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-356-2422
NIBAL SAAD, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists
8111 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-859-5252
DANIEL SONNENBURG, M.D.
Community Hospital Oncology Physicians
7979 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-4443
RADHIKA WALLING, M.D.
Community Hospital Oncology Physicians
7979 N. Shadeland Ave,
317-621-4443
HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE MEDICINE
PETER BAENZIGER, M.D.
Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis
2001 W. 86th St, 317-338-4372
COLLEEN BROWN, M.D.
Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis
2001 W. 86th St., 317-338-5425
LYLE FETTIG JR., M.D.
Eskenazi Health – Sandra Eskenazi Outpatient Care Center
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-0000
THOMAS LEDYARD, M.D.
Community Physician Network Palliative Care Services
1500 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-621-4418
RAFAEL ROSARIO, M.D.
Eskenazi Health – Sandra Eskenazi Outpatient Care Center
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-0000
SHILPEE SINHA, M.D.
IU Health Palliative Care
1633 N. Capitol Ave.,
317-962-3400
DOUGLAS TANNAS, M.D.
IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center
11645 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-688-4800
CLAIRE WILLARD, M.D.
Eskenazi Health– Sandra Eskenazi Outpatient Care Center
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-0000
INFECTIOUS DISEASE
JANET ARNO, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Infectious Disease
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-962-0953
KEITH BANKS, M.D.
Community Physician Network Infectious Disease Care
7250 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-1690
MARKIAN BOCHAN, M.D., PH.D
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Infectious Disease Care
11455 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-8180
SAIRA BUTT, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Infectious Disease
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-962-0953
DAVID COX, M.D.
Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants
701 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-883-4736
FRANCISCO DELGADO, M.D.
Hancock Internal Medicine – Greenfield
1 Memorial Sq.,
Greenfield, 317-462-6662
MONA DESAI, M.D.
Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants
701 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-885-2860
HASSAN ELMALIK, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Infectious Disease Care
11455 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-8180
JOSEPH FRAIZ, M.D.
Hendricks Regional Health – Wound Healing Center
1000 E. Main St.,
Danville, 317-718-7970
ALIYA HAIDER, M.D.
Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants
701 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-885-2860
TRACEY IKERD, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Infectious Disease Care
11455 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-8180
CRYSTAL JONES, M.D.
Witham Specialist Center
2705 N. Lebanon St.,
Lebanon, 765-485-8830
AMIT KALRA, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Infectious Disease
1633 N. Capitol Ave.,
317-962-0953
PATRICK MILLIGAN, M.D.
Community Physician Network Infectious Disease Care
1550 E. County Line Rd.,
317-497-6235
RAVI MISRA, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Infectious Disease
1633 N. Capitol Ave.,
317-962-0953
STEVEN NORRIS, M.D.
Community Physician Network Infectious Disease Care
7250 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-1690
KATHRYN ROBERTSON, M.D.
Community Physician Network Infectious Disease Care
7250 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-1690
CHRISTINA TANG, D.O.
Community Physician Network Infectious Disease Care
7250 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-1690
BREE WEAVER, M.D.
Eskenazi Health – Sandra Eskenazi Outpatient Care Center
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-0000
INTERNAL MEDICINE
JUANITA ALBRIGHT, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Fishers Primary Care
13914 Southeastern Pkwy.,
Fishers, 317-415-9110
MICHAEL BAACH, M.D.
Community Physician Network Internal Medicine Care
9669 E. 146th St.,
Noblesville, 317-621-6300
REETU BACHHAWAT, M.D.
Community Physician Network Internal Medicine Care
8101 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-5390
SAMANTHA BOUCHIE, M.D.
Community Physician Network Internal Medicine Care
9669 E. 146th St.,
Noblesville, 317-621-6300
MANISH CHHEDA, M.D.
Hancock Internal Medicine – Greenfield
1 Memorial Sq.,
Greenfield, 317-462-6662
KEVIN COSS, M.D.
Community Physician Network Internal Medicine Care
8101 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-5390
MARLA CURRENT, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Carmel Primary Care
13420 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-8600
SACHIN DAVE, M.D.
Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants
701 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-885-2860
LINDA DECESARE, M.D.
Indiana Adult & Pediatric Medicine
1100 Southfield Dr.,
Plainfield, 317-838-3443
DANIEL DESALLE, D.O.
Midwest Center for Joint Replacement
6920 Gatwick Dr.,
317-455-1064
JOHN DESANTO, M.D.
Community Physician Network Internal Medicine
10122 E. 10th St.,
317-355-2200
EMILY FRANK, M.D.
Indiana Spine Hospital
13219 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-795-2000
TINA HARRISON, M.D.
Community Physician Network Internal Medicine Care
9669 E. 146th St.,
Noblesville, 317-621-6300
KEVIN HARTZELL, M.D.
Hendricks Regional Health
1000 E. Main St.,
Danville, 317-745-4451
JOHN KERSTEFF, M.D.
Indiana Adult & Pediatric Medicine
1100 Southfield Dr.,
Plainfield, 317-838-3443
MELISSA KNUTSON, D.O.
IU Health Physicians Primary Care
1351 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-217-2919
JOSEPH MARTIN, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Carmel Primary Care
13400 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-415-6050
MADHAVI RAO, M.D.
Community Physician Network Internal Medicine Care
8101 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-5390
MARIA ROBLES, M.D.
Eskenazi Health Center West 38th Street
5515 W. 38th St.,
317-880-3838
STEVEN SAMUELS, M.D.
Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants
701 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-885-2860
JOHN SCHAEFER, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Primary Care
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-2167
EVAN SCHIFFLI, M.D.
Community Physician Network Internal Medicine Care
8101 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-5390
SURESH SESHAN, M.D.
Hancock Internal Medicine
8535 N. Clearview Dr.,
McCordsville, 317-335-6930
KRISTIN TIELKER, M.D.
Community Physician Network Internal Medicine Care
8101 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-5390
JOHN UNISON, M.D.
Indiana Adult & Pediatric Medicine
1411 S. Green St.,
Brownsburg, 317-852-3600
S. JOHN VOILES, M.D.
Indiana Adult & Pediatric Medicine
1411 S. Green St.,
Brownsburg, 317-852-3600
MATERNAL & FETAL MEDICINE
TOVAH BUIKEMA, D.O.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Center for Maternal & Fetal Care
8081 Township Line Rd.,
317-415-8100
LAUREN DUNGY-POYTHRESS, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-7010
WALTER HARRY, M.D.
Franciscan Health Indianapolis
8111 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-528-2661
MARIA SCHMOLL, M.D.
Community Physician Network Maternal-Fetal Medicine Comprehensive Care
7120 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-9210
FRANK SCHUBERT, M.D.
Maternal-Fetal Medicine Comprehensive Care
7120 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-9210
MEDICAL ONCOLOGY
ANUJ AGARWALA, M.D.
Community Hospital Oncology Physicians
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-355-5870
ASHISH AGGARWAL, M.D.
Community Physician Network Gastroenterology Care
7400 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-355-1144
SAMEER AHMED, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists
8111 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-859-5252
NATRAJ AMMAKKANAVAR, M.D.
Community Hospital Oncology Physicians
1629 Medical Arts Blvd.,
Anderson, 317-621-4443
PABLO BEDANO, M.D.
Community Hospital Oncology Physicians
1440 E. County Line Rd.,
317-497-6270
SUMEET BHATIA, M.D.
Community Hospital Oncology Physicians
7979 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-4443
RUEMU BIRHIRAY, M.D.
Hematology Oncology of Indiana
8301 Harcourt Rd.,
317-415-6600
SRIDHAR BOLLA, M.D.
Hendricks Oncology
8244 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-520-5510
LAWRENCE EINHORN, M.D.
IU Health Cancer Pavilion – Multi-D Oncology Clinic
535 Barnhill Dr.,
317-944-0920
PATRICK LOEHRER, M.D.
IU Health Cancer Pavilion–Multi-D Oncology Clinic
535 Barnhill Dr.,
317-944-0920
MARY MAYER, M.D.
Community Hospital Oncology Physicians
1440 E. County Line Rd.,
317-497-6270
KATHY MILLER, M.D.
IU Health Simon Cancer Center–Women’s Clinic
1030 W. Michigan St.,
317-944-0920
DANIEL MILTON, M.D.
Hematology Oncology of Indiana
8301 Harcourt Rd.,
317-415-6600
SHIROO PARSHAD, M.D.
Community Hospital Oncology Physicians
7979 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-4443
MEGHANA RAGHAVENDRA, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists
8111 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-859-5252
MICHAEL ROBERTSON, M.D.
IU Health Simon Cancer Center – Hematology Clinic
1030 W. Michigan St.,
317-944-0920
STEPHEN SCHULTZ, M.D.
Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center
801 N. State St.,
Greenfield, 317-325-2273
NAMRATA SHAH, M.D.
Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center
801 N. State St.,
Greenfield, 317-325-2273
ASHWIN VASUDEVAMURTHY, M.D.
Hematology
Oncology of Indiana
8301 Harcourt Rd.,
317-415-6600
RADHIKA WALLING, M.D.
Community Hospital Oncology Physicians
7979 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-4443
NEONATAL & PERINATAL MEDICINE
KATHERINE KELLEY, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Neonatology
8111 Township Line Rd.,
317-415-8111
DIANE LORANT, M.D.
IU Health–Riley Children’s Health
705 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-5000
KELSEY MONTGOMERY, D.O.
Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital
8081 Township Line Rd.,
317-415-8111
JASON NIEHAUS, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health
705 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3478
HILARY WHITE, D.O.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Neonatology
8111 Township Line Rd.,
317-415-8111
PAUL WINCHESTER, M.D.
Q Riley Children’s Health
705 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-5000
NEPHROLOGY
MELISSA ANDERSON, M.D.
Indiana Kidney Specialists
6820 Parkdale Pl.,
317-924-8425
NANCY BAIRD, M.D.
Indiana Kidney Specialists
5510 S. East St.,
317-924-8425
JAMES BOLANDER II, M.D.
Indiana Kidney Specialists
5510 S. East St.,
317-924-8425
MICHELE CABELLON, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Kidney Health
8803 N. Meridian St.,
317-963-6875
JAMES ELLIOTT, M.D.
Indiana Kidney Specialists
5510 S. East St.,
317-924-8425
JARED FIALKOW, D.O.
Hendricks Nephrology Associates
100 Hospital Ln.,
Danville, 317-718-2460
KATHERINE KELLY, M.D.
IU Health Methodist Hospital
1701 N. Senate Ave.,
317-962-2000
JOSEPH KWAKYE, M.D.
Indiana Nephrology & Internal Medicine, PC
8205 E. 56th St.,
317-353-8985
GRANT MCDOUGAL, M.D.
Indiana Nephrology & Internal Medicine, PC
8205 E. 56th St.,
317-353-8985
ISMAIL QATTASH, M.D.
Hancock Regional Hospital
801 N. State St.,
Greenfield, 317-477-6368
JOSEPH SANTOS, D.O.
Indiana Kidney Specialists
5510 S. East St.,
317-924-8425
AGNES SCHRADER, M.D.
Indiana Nephrology & Internal Medicine, PC
165 Sheridan Rd.,
Noblesville, 317-773-0363
ASIF SHARFUDDIN, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Kidney Health
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-963-6875
SOHAIL USMAN, M.D.
Indiana Kidney Specialists
5510 S. East St.,
317-924-8425
QIN WANG-JOY, M.D.
Indiana Nephrology & Internal Medicine, PC
8205 E. 56th St.,
317-353-8985
JAY WISH, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Kidney Health
1801 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-963-6875
JEREMY WITTENBORN, M.D.
Indiana Kidney Specialists
5510 S. East St.,
317-924-8425
CHAD ZARSE, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Kidney Health
1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-963-6875
MINDAUGAS ZEKONIS, M.D.
Indiana Kidney Specialists
5510 S. East St.,
317-924-8425
NEUROLOGY
JAY BHATT, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Neurology
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-948-5450
J. SCOTT CLINE, M.D.
Hendricks Neurology 100 Hospital Ln.,
Danville, 317-718-4730
CASSANDRA CURTIS, M.D.
Q Optum–Primary Care
7151 Marsh Rd.,
317-216-2021
ANGELINE DIOKNO-MORRIS, M.D.
Josephson-Wallack – Munshower Neurology, P.C.
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-308-2800
EDWARD DROPCHO, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Neurology
355 W. 15th St.,
317-948-5450
JOSHUA EAST, M.D.
Hancock Neurology & Neurodiagnostics – Greenfield
1 Memorial Sq.,
Greenfield, 317-477-6387
JAMES FESENMEIER, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Neurology
1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-948-5450
JAISON GRIMES, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Neurology
355 W. 15th St.,
317-948-5450
CRAIG HERRMAN, M.D.
Josephson-Wallack- Munshower Neurology, P.C.
7250 Clearvista Dr.,
317-308-2800
DAVID JOSEPHSON, M.D.
Josephson-Wallack – Munshower Neurology, P.C.
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-308-2800
MONICA MAZDA, M.D.
Josephson-Wallack- Munshower Neurology, P.C.
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-308-2800
CYNTHIA MCGARVEY, M.D.
Josephson-Wallack – Munshower Neurology, P.C.
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-308-2800
KUIMIL MOHAN, M.D.
Josephson-Wallack – Munshower Neurology, P.C.
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-308-2800
ROBERT PASCUZZI, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Neurology
355 W. 15th St.,
317-948-5450
KEVIN PUZIO, M.D.
Josephson-Wallack- Munshower Neurology, P.C.
7250 Clearvista Dr.,
317-308-2800
MICHAEL SERMERSHEIM, M.D.
Josephson-Wallack – Munshower Neurology, P.C.
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-308-2800
ANTHONY SIMCHAK, M.D.
American Health Network
8607 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-745-5403
CARYN VOGEL, M.D.
Indiana Neurology & Pain Center
7301 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-939-6100
SARAH ZAUBER, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Neurology
355 W. 15th St.,
317-948-5450
JAMES ZHANG, M.D., PH.D.
Hancock Neurology & Neurodiagnostics – Greenfield
1 Memorial Sq.,
Greenfield, 317-477-6387
NEURORADIOLOGY
KRISHNA AMULURU, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
8333 Naab Rd.,
317-396-1300
ANTHONY ILLING, M.D.
Northwest Radiology Network, PC
5901 Technology Center Dr.,
317-972-9669
BRIAN JELLISON, M.D.
Northwest Radiology Network, PC
5901 Technology Center Dr.,
317-972-9669
AARON KAMER, M.D.
IU Health
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-5000
NICHOLAS KOONTZ, M.D.
IU Health
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-5000
BENJAMIN KUZMA, M.D.
Northwest Radiology Network, PC
5901 Technology Center Dr.,
317-328-5050
DANIEL SAHLEIN, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
8333 Naab Rd.,
317-396-1300
RYAN SAUER, M.D.
Northwest Radiology Network, PC
5901 Technology Center Dr.,
317-972-9669
RACHEL SELTMAN, M.D.
Northwest Radiology Network, PC
5901 Technology Center Dr.,
317-972-9669
NEUROSURGERY
SHAHERYAR ANSARI, M.D.
Community Physician Network Neurosurgical Care
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-0100
JAMES CALLAHAN, M.D.
Community Physician Network Neurosurgical Care
1210B Medical Arts Blvd.,
Anderson, 765-298-4470
AARON COHEN-GADOL, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery
355 W. 15th St.,
317-963-1300
JOHN DEPOWELL, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
JILL DONALDSON, M.D.
Community Physician Network Neurosurgical Care
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-0100
KARSTEN FRYBURG, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
555 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-396-1300
ERIC HORN, M.D., PH.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
SAAD KHAIRI, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
DANIEL KIM, M.D.
Indiana Spine Group
13225 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-228-7000
CHARLES KULWIN, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
ALBERT LEE, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
SHANNON MCCANNA, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
JAMES MILLER, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery
355 W. 15th St.,
317-963-1300
JEAN-PIERRE MOBASSER, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
TROY PAYNER, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
ERIC POTTS, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
RICHARD RODGERS, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
CARL SARTORIUS, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
JESSE SAVAGE, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery
355 W. 15th St.,
317-963-1300
MITESH SHAH, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery
355 W. 15th St.,
317-963-1300
ROBERT SLOAN JR., M.D.
Community Physician Network Neurosurgical Care
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-355-1470
JODI SMITH M.D., PH.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-0900
DANIEL SPOMAR, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
555 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-396-1300
FRANCESCA TEKULA, M.D.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
2610 Enterprise Dr.,
Anderson, 800-622-6575
OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY
KRISTIN ADAMS, M.D.
Community Physician Network OB/GYN Care
7120 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-2312
MARY BECKWITH, M.D.
Community Physician Network OB/GYN Care
7120 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-7444
SUSAN BENSON, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Fishers Primary & Specialty Care
12708 E. 116th St.,
Fishers, 317-415-5800
SOHEILA BOYER, D.O.
Community Physician Network OB/GYN Care South AWH
533 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-497-6626
STEPHANIE BRAZUS, M.D.
Riverview Health Physicians OB/GYN
355 Westfield Rd.,
Noblesville, 317-770-6085
JOHN CLEARY, M.D., FACOG
Obstetrics & Gynecology of Indiana – Indianapolis North
8091 Township Line Rd.,
317-415-1000
BETH COTTONGIM, M.D.
Obstetrics & Gynecology of Indiana – Carmel
13430 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-573-7050
TARA DEBIKEY, M.D.
Obstetrics & Gynecology of Indiana – Indianapolis South
8360 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-859-2535
JAMES DONAHUE, M.D., HCLD
Family Beginnings
8435 Clearvista Pl.,
317-595-3665
ELIZABETH FERRIES-ROWE, M.D.
Eskenazi Health Center West 38th Street
5515 W. 38th St., 317-880-3838
HILARY GAUDREAU, M.D.
Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center
8326 Naab Rd.,
317-871-0010
MARK GENTRY, M.D.
New Life Associates
112 Hospital Ln.,
Danville, 317-745-3366
KIM HARRIS, M.D.
Community Physician Network OB/GYN Care
9669 E. 146th St.,
Noblesville, 317-621-2312
KEVIN HENDERZAHS, M.D.
Community Physician Network OB/GYN Care
7120 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-7120
BRYRONY HOMAN, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-249-2703
THOMAS JONES, M.D.
Hancock OB/GYN
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-477-6500
KELLY KASPER, M.D.
IU Health–University Obstetricians – Gynecologists Coleman Center
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-8231
LAWRENCE LO, M.D.
Hancock OB/GYN
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-477-6500
JULIE LUND, M.D.
IU Health
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-5000
ANITA MAZDAI, M.D.
Hendricks Regional Health–Westside Physicians For Women
6911 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-272-8033
LEIGH MELTZER, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology
11725 N Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-249-2703
MICHELLE MURPHY, M.D.
Community Physician Network OB/GYN Care
7910 E. Washington St.,
17-355-9220
JOHN NORRIS, M.D.
Johnson Memorial Health–Women’s Health Specialists
1125 W. Jefferson St., Franklin, 317-738-0630
JENNIFER PRIDDY, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology
11725 N Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-688-5200
ADRIENNE RASBACH, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent–Carmel Women’s Health
13420 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-8500
TRAVIS RICHARDSON, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology
1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-217-2777
DEBORAH RONCO, M.D.
Obstetrics & Gynecology of Indiana – Indianapolis North
8091 Township Line Rd.,
317-415-1000
MARAM SAID, D.O.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent –Meridian Women’s Health
13420 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-8300
MARWAN SALEH, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology
1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-217-2500
ANTHONY SANDERS, M.D.
Community Physician Network OB/GYN Care
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-355-3090
MOLLY STRONG, M.D.
Hancock OB/GYN
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-477-6500
RAQUEL TON, M.D.
Hancock OB/GYN
300 E. Boyd St.,
Greenfield, 317-477-6500
SONJA VOELKEL, M.D.
Community Physician Network OB/GYN Care
7120 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-7444
OPHTHALMOLOGY
JOHN ABRAMS, M.D.
Abrams Eyecare Associates
11455 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-846-4223
ADAM BRAZUS, M.D.
Brazus Ophthalmology
13250 Hazel Dell Pkwy.,
Carmel, 317-872-1121
RODNEY BUCHER, M.D.
Associated Vitreoretinal & Uveitis Consultants
10585 N. Meridian St.,
317-571-1501
RICHARD BURGETT, M.D., FACS
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery, Inc.
10300 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 800-237-6028
PAUL CACCHILLO, M.D.
Eye Surgeons of Indiana
9202 N. Meridian St.,
317-841-2020
LOUIS CANTOR, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Ophthalmology
1160 W. Michigan St.,
317-944-2020
THOMAS CIULLA, M.D., PC
10300 N. Illinois St.,
317-817-1822
NICHOLAS HRISOMALOS, M.D.
Midwest Eye Institute
10300 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-817-1000
AMELIA HUANG, M.D.
20/20 Eye Physicians of Indiana, PC
2020 W. 86th St.,
317-871-5900
DARREL HUFF, M.D.
Avon Ophthalmology
8244 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-272-4242
JAN HUMMER, M.D., OD
Eye Surgeons of Indiana
9202 N. Meridian St.,
317-841-2020
DENIS JUSUFBEGOVIC, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Ophthalmology
1160 W. Michigan St.,
317-944-2020
STEPHEN KLAPPER, M.D.
Klapper Eyelid & Facial Plastic Surgery
11590 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-818-1000
JOHN LATONA, M.D.
Community Eye Care of Indiana, Inc.
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-357-8663
H.B. LEE, M.D.
Oculofacial Plastic & Orbital Surgery
201 Pennsylvania Pkwy.,
Carmel, 317-573-1000
SHAOHUI LIU, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Ophthalmology
1160 W. Michigan St.,
317-944-2020
ANTHONY LOMBARDO, M.D., PH.D.
Eye Surgeons of Indiana
9202 N. Meridian St.,
317-841-2020
RONALD MARTIN, M.D., FACS
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery, Inc.
10300 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 800-237-6028
RAJ MATURI, M.D.
Midwest Eye Institute
10300 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-817-1414
JOHN MINTURN, M.D.
Midwest Eye Institute
10300 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-817-1586
RAMANA MOORTHY, M.D.
Associated Vitreoretinal & Uveitis Consultants
10585 N. Meridian St.,
317-571-1501
MICHAEL ORR, M.D.
Eye Surgeons of Indiana
9202 N. Meridian St.,
317-841-2020
HEMANG PATEL, M.D.
Midwest Eye Institute
10300 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-817-1768
CHRISTOPHER PESAVENTO, M.D.
Southside Center for Sight
701 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood,317-215-2833
FRANCIS PRICE JR., M.D.
Price Vision Group
9002 N. Meridian St.,
317-844-5530
DANIEL ROBINSON, M.D.
20/20 Eye Physicians of Indiana, PC
2020 W. 86th St.,
317-871-5900
MICHAEL ROTHBAUM, M.D.
Rothbaum Eye & Vision
18077 River Rd.,
Noblesville, 317-773-5153
MILAN SHAH, M.D.
Midwest Eye Institute
10300 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-805-2200
MICHAEL WELSH, M.D., FACS
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery, Inc.
10300 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 800-237-6028
SCOTT WENTZ, M.D.
20/20 Eye Physicians of Indiana, PC
2020 W. 86th St.,
317-871-5900
WILLIAM WHITSON, M.D.
Whitson Vision
1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-754-7550
CHI-WAH YUNG, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Ophthalmology
10300 N. Illinois St.,
317-944-2020
ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY
BRIAN BADMAN, M.D.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
14300 E. 138th St.,
Fishers, 800-622-6575
CHRIS BALES, M.D.
OrthoIndy
1579 Olive Branch Parke Ln.,
Greenwood, 317-275-6193
MICHAEL BENDER, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
16289 Boden Rd.,
Noblesville, 317-817-1200
MICHAEL BEREND, M.D.
Midwest Center for Joint Replacement
6920 Gatwick Dr.,
317-455-1064
LEONARD BULLER, M.D.
Hip & Knee Replacement Specialist
11700 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-944-9400
BRIAN CAMILLERI, D.O.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
2610 Enterprise Dr.,
Anderson, 800-622-6575
JOSHUA CARTER, M.D.
Midwest Center
for Joint Replacement – Indianapolis
6920 Gatwick Dr.,
317-455-1064
KEVIN CONDICT, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
10767 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-817-1200
RENN CRICHLOW, M.D.
OrthoIndy
8402 N. Harcourt Rd.,
317-917-4384
CHRISTOPHER DEFALCO, M.D.
Community Physician Network Orthopedic Specialty Care
1 Memorial Sq.,
Greenfield, 317-318-7030
TIMOTHY DICKE, M.D.
OrthoIndy
10995 N. Allisonville Rd.,
Fishers, 317-802-2866
GREGORY ESTES, M.D.
Community Physician Network Orthopedic Specialty Care
7930 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-6725
EORGE FELICIANO, M.D.
Community Physician Network Orthopedic Specialty Care
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-355-8326
DAVID GRAYBILL, M.D.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
2610 Enterprise Dr.,
Anderson, 800-622-6575
PETER HOGG, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-528-4723
PHILIP HUANG, D.O.
OrthoIndy
8450 Northwest Blvd.,
317-275-6191
TIMOTHY HUPFER, M.D.
OrthoIndy
8400 Northwest Blvd.,
317-275-6191
JOHN HUR, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
10767 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-817-1200
BRADLEY JELEN, D.O.
OrthoIndy
10995 N. Allisonville Rd.,
Fishers, 317-275-6194
JOSEPH JERMAN, M.D.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
2610 Enterprise Dr.,
Anderson, 800-622-6575
P. JAMIESON KAY, M.D.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
2610 Enterprise Dr.,
Anderson, 800-622-6575
FRANK KOLISEK, M.D.
OrthoIndy
1260 Innovation Pkwy.,
Greenwood, 317-275-6191
WESLEY LACKEY, M.D.
Midwest Center for Joint Replacement
6920 Gatwick Dr.,
317-455-1064
MATTHEW LAVERY, M.D.
OrthoIndy
1260 Innovation Pkwy.,
Greenwood, 317-275-6193
DANIEL LEHMAN, M.D.
OrthoIndy
8400 Northwest Blvd.
317-802-2818
ANDREW MALIN, M.D.
Riverview Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
325 Westfield Rd.,
Noblesville, 317-770-3777
JOSEPH MARATT, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
1401 W. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-817-1200
PATRICK MILLIKAN, M.D.
OrthoIndy
13430 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-275-6191
COLIN PENROSE, M.D.
Midwest Center for Joint Replacement
6920 Gatwick Dr.,
317-455-1064
KYLE RITTER, M.D.
Hendricks Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
1000 E. Main St.,
Danville, 317-718-4676
TROY ROBERSON, M.D.
OrthoIndy
13430 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-802-2477
PETER SALLAY, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
10767 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-817-1200
THOMAS SALSBURY, M.D.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
2610 Enterprise Dr.,
Anderson, 800-622-6575
DAVID SCHWARTZ, M.D.
OrthoIndy
10995 N. Allisonville Rd.,
Fishers, 317-802-2883
KARL SHIVELY, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-3737
JONATHAN SHOOK, M.D.
OrthoIndy
13430 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-802-2514
BRANDON SMETANA, M.D.
Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
8501 Harcourt Rd.,
317-875-9105
DALE SNEAD, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
1010 S. Main St.,
Tipton, 317-817-1200
CLAYTON STRONG, M.D.
Hancock Orthopedics
801 N. State St.,
Greenfield, 317-477-6683
NIMU SURTANI, M.D.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
2610 Enterprise Dr.,
Anderson, 800-622-6575
MICHAEL THIEKEN, M.D.
OrthoIndy
13430 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-275-6193
GEORGE VESTERMARK, M.D.
OrthoIndy
8450 Northwest Blvd.,
317-275-6191
CHAD WAITS, M.D.
Hendricks Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
1000 E. Main St.,
Danville, 317-718-4676
LUCIAN WARTH, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
16289 Boden Rd.,
Noblesville, 317-817-1200
DANIEL WILLIAMS, M.D.
American Health Network – Bone & Spine
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-208-3866
OTOLARYNGOLOGY
MICHAEL AGOSTINO, M.D., FACS
Otolaryngology Associates
18051 River Ave.,
Noblesville, 317-844-7059
JEFFREY BEACH, M.D.
Northside ENT
12065 Old Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-597-0625
RICHARD BIGGERSTAFF, M.D.
OA Facial Plastics – Community North
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-708-6984
RONALD BLEVINS, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Fishers Ear, Nose & Throat
13914 Southeastern Pkwy.,
Fishers, 317-415- 9527
SETH BRUGGERS, M.D.
Northside ENT
12065 Old Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-597-0625
BENJAMIN COPELAND, M.D., FACS
Otolaryngology Associates
5255 E. Stop 11,
317-882-4288
CHARLOTTE DUGAN, M.D.
Community Physician Network Ear Nose & Throat Care
18000 River Rd.,
Noblesville, 317-621-6673
JOHN GOLDENBERG, M.D., FACS
Otolaryngology Associates
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-844-7059
JOSHUA GREENE, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent –Fishers Ear, Nose & Throat
13914 Southeastern Pkwy.,
Fishers, 765-643-6961
JASON GUTT, M.D., FACS
Otolaryngology Associates
5255 E. Stop 11,
317-882-4288
KELLY HIATT, M.D.
Community Physician Network Ear Nose & Throat Care
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-355-2960
TOD HUNTLEY, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Carmel Center for Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy
12188A N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-926-1056
NICOLE KLEIN, M.D., FACS
Otolaryngology Associates
11725 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-844-7059
BRENDAN KLUSZYNSKI, M.D.
Hendricks Regional Health Ear Nose & Throat
100 Hospital Ln.,
Danville, 317-745-3758
AVINASH MANTRAVADI, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-6467
CLEM MCDONALD, M.D., FACS
Otolaryngology Associates
1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-844- 7059
JAMES MINER, M.D., FACS
Otolaryngology Associates
11725 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-844-7059
MICHAEL MOORE, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-6467
MICHAEL MYERS, M.D., FACS
Otolaryngology Associates
11725 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-844-7059
MAXIMILLIAN NEWELL, M.D., FACS
Otolaryngology Associates
5255 E. Stop 11,
317-882-4288
SCOTT PHILLIPS, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Brownsburg Center for Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy
590 Pit Rd.,
Brownsburg, 317-926-1056
JONATHAN TING, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery
355 W. 15th St.,
317-944-6467
MEGAN WOOD, M.D., FACS
Otolaryngology Associates
1 Memorial Sq.,
Greenfield, 317-844-7059
JESSICA YESENSKY, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-6467
ROBERT YOUKILIS, M.D.
Northside ENT
12065 Old Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-597-0625
OTOLARYNGOLOGY/FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY
RICHARD BIGGERSTAFF, M.D., FACS
Otolaryngology Associates
11725 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-844-7059
BURKE CHEGAR, M.D.
Chegar Facial Plastic Surgery
12065 Old Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-818-5438
EMILY HRISOMALOS, M.D.
1650 W. Oak St.,
Zionsville, 317-204-8547
TAHA SHIPCHANDLER, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-948-3223
PAIN MEDICINE
JOHN ARBUCKLE, M.D.
Indiana Spine Group
13225 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-228-7000
JOCELYN BUSH, M.D.
Center for Pain Management – Indianapolis
8805 N. Meridian St.,
317-706-7246
CHRISTOPHER DORAN, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
120 Avon Mktplc.,
Avon, 317-396-1300
RANDALL FRANIAK, M.D.
Advanced Pain Management of Central Indiana
10412 Allisonville Rd.,
Fishers, 317-572-2240
ROBERT FUNK, M.D.
Indiana Spine Group
13225 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-228-7000
JONATHAN GENTILE, M.D.
Indiana Spine Group
13225 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-228-7000
SYDNEY HARMAN, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
1401 W. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-817-1200
KEVIN MACADAEG, M.D.
Indiana Spine Group
13225 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-228-7000
AARON NELSON, D.O.
Hancock Pain Management Center
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-468-4090
DAVID RATZMAN, M.D.
Anesthesia Pain Consultants of Indiana
8240 Naab Rd.,
317-471-1400
TODD SCHMIDT, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
555 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-396-1300
RAJIV TEWARI, M.D.
Optum American Health Network
12174 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-208-3866
JOHN WARD, M.D.
Riverview Interventional Pain Center
395 Westfield Rd.,
Noblesville, 317-770-5861
JOSHUA WELLINGTON, M.D.
Center for Pain Management
11595 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-706-7246
DERRON WILSON, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY
TIMOTHY CORDES, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Pediatric Cardiology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-8906
MARK HOYER, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Pediatric Cardiology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-8906
ANIL KUMAR, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s – Indianapolis Pediatric Heart & Vascular Care
8333 Naab Rd.,
317-338-3000
MARCUS SCHAMBERGER, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Pediatric Cardiology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-8906
LEONARD STEINBERG, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s – Indianapolis Pediatric Heart & Vascular Care
8333 Naab Rd.,
317-338-3000
PEDIATRIC DERMATOLOGY
ANITA HAGGSTROM, M.D., FAAD
IU Health Physicians Dermatology at Meridian Crossing
11590 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-944-7744
PEDIATRIC ENDOCRINOLOGY
LINDA DIMEGLIO, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Diabetes & Endocrinology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3889
ERICA EUGSTER, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Diabetes & Endocrinology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3889
JOHN FUQUA, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Diabetes & Endocrinology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3889
NADINE HADDAD, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Diabetes & Endocrinology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3889
ZEINA NABHAN, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Diabetes & Endocrinology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3889
TODD NEBESIO, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Diabetes & Endocrinology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3889
JUAN SANCHEZ, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Diabetes & Endocrinology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3889
EMILY WALVOORD, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Diabetes & Endocrinology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3889
PEDIATRIC GASTROENTEROLOGY
MAJDI ABU-SALIH, M.D.
Community Physician Network Pediatric Digestive Care
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-2660
MOLLY BOZIC, M.D.
Riley Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3774
SHEELA DEIVANAYAGAM, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Digestive Care
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-9450
BRIAN MCFERRON, M.D.
Riley Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3774
EUGENIA MOLLESTON, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-944-3774
MARIAN PFEFFERKORN, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health–Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-944-3774
KANIKA PURI, M.D.
Riley Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3774
ELIZABETH SCHAEFER, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Digestive Care
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-9450
BRANDON SPARKS, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-3774
STEVEN STEINER, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-944-3774
ERIC TIBESAR, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Digestive Care
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-9450
CHARLES VANDERPOOL, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-944-3774
PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY & ONCOLOGY
DOUGLAS CIPKALA, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Cancer Care & Hematology
2001 W. 86th St.,
317-338-4673
JESSICA GOODMAN, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Cancer Care & Hematology
2001 W. 86th St.,
317-338-4673
SWETA GUPTA, M.D.
Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center
8326 Naab Rd.,
317-871-0000
KERRY HEGE, M.D., MS
Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health
705 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-2143
SEETHAL JACOB, M.D., MS, FAAP
Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health
705 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-2143
MANJUSHA KUMAR, M.D.
Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center
8326 Naab Rd.,
317-871-0000
CHARLES NAKAR, M.D.
Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center
8326 Naab Rd.,
317-871-0000
ANGELI RAMPERSAD, M.D.
Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center
8326 Naab Rd.,
317-871-0000
BASSEM RAZZOUK, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Cancer Care & Hematology
2001 W. 86th St.,
317-338-4673
DANIEL RUNCO, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Cancer & Blood Disorders
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-2143
JODI SKILES, M.D.
Riley Pediatric Cancer & Blood Disorders
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-2143
TERRY VIK, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Cancer & Blood Disorders
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-2143
PEDIATRIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE
CHRISTOPHER BELCHER, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Infectious Disease Care
11455 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-8180
JOHN CHRISTENSON, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Infectious Disease
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-7260
JACKSON SCHNEIDER, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-5000
PEDIATRIC NEPHROLOGY
DAVID HAINS, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Nephrology & Kidney Diseases
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-2563
MYDA KHALID, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Nephrology & Kidney Diseases
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-2563
DANIEL MCKENNEY, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Nephrology
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-2487
ANDREW SCHWADERER, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Nephrology & Kidney Diseases
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-2563
MONA ZAWAIDEH, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Nephrology
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-2487
PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY
CHRISTOPHER JACKMAN, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-948-7450
LAUREN JAMES, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent – Indianapolis Pediatric Neurology
8414 Naab Rd.,
317-338-1600
JAMES PAPPAS, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent – Indianapolis Pediatric Neurology
8414 Naab Rd.,
317-338-1600
KEITH RIDEL, M.D.
Josephson-Wallack – Munshower Neurology, P.C.
7250 Clearvista Dr.,
317-308-2800
LISA SMITH, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-948-7450
LAURENCE WALSH, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-948-7450
PEDIATRIC NEUROSURGERY
LAURIE ACKERMAN, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-6201
JODI SMITH, M.D., PH.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-0900
MONICA WEHBY, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-0900
PEDIATRIC OTOLARYNGOLOGY
WENHUA CHEN, M.D.
Eskenazi Health–Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-0000
RONDA HAMAKER, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Ear, Nose & Throat
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-6815
BRUCE MATT, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Ear, Nose & Throat
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-8620
RICHARD MIYAMOTO, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Ear, Nose & Throat
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-6815
MATTHEW PARTAIN, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Ear, Nose & Throat
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-8620
LAUREN SOWA, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Ear, Nose & Throat
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-8620
PEDIATRIC PSYCHIATRY
JERRY FLETCHER, M.D.
Indiana Health Group
703 Pro-Med Ln.,
Carmel, 317-843-9922
ANN KLEDZIK, M.D.
Axon Health Associates
9245 N. Meridian St.,
317-818-9000
RON STACHLER, M.D.
84 N. 1st St.,
Zionsville, 317-733-1596
PEDIATRIC PULMONOLOGY
PI CHUN CHENG, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health–Pulmonology & Respiratory Care
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-948-7208
A. I. CRISTEA, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health–Pulmonology & Respiratory Care
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-948-7208
NADIA KRUPP, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Allergy & Asthma
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-948-7208
GREGORY MONTGOMERY, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health–Pulmonology & Respiratory Care
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-948-7208
CHANDAR RAMANATHAN, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s–Indianapolis Pediatric Lung Care
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-2825
RAMINDRAJIT SUFI, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s–Indianapolis Pediatric Lung Care
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-2825
MICHAEL TSANGARIS, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health–Pulmonology & Respiratory Care
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-948-7208
OLATUNJI WILLIAMS, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s–Indianapolis Pediatric Lung Care
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-2825
PEDIATRIC RHEUMATOLOGY
SUSAN BALLINGER, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health–Rheumatology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-274-2172
MELISSA OLIVER, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health–Rheumatology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-274-2172
PEDIATRIC SLEEP MEDICINE
LEYLA AKANLI, M.D.
Peyton Manning Chil- dren’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent–Pediatric Sleep Medicine
8220 Naab Rd.,
317-415-9590
PEDIATRIC SURGERY
ALAN LADD, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – General Surgery
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-4681
MATTHEW LANDMAN, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – General Surgery
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-4681
FREDERICK RESCORLA, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – General Surgery
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-4681
CHAD WIESENAUER, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent – Pediatric General Surgery
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-8857
PEDIATRIC UROLOGY
MARTIN KAEFER, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health–Urology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-8896
ROSALIA MISSERI, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Urology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-8896
RICHARD RINK, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Urology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-8896
BENJAMIN WHITTAM, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health – Urology
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-8896
PEDIATRICS
CHRISTINE ADAMS, M.D.
Northpoint Pediatrics – Community Hospital North Campus
8101 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-9000
ROSA ANDERSON, M.D.
Community Physician Network Pediatric Care
10122 E. 10th St.,
317-355-7337
ELIZABETH BEACH, M.D.
Carmel Pediatrics
13450 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-7257
STEPHANIE BERGSTEIN, M.D.
Meridian Pediatrics
12065 Old Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-844-5351
MELISSA BOLING, D.O.
Riley Children’s Health
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-5000
STEPHANIE BOOMS, M.D.
Northpoint Pediatrics – Community Hospital North Campus
8101 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-9000
JENNIFER BOTKIN, M.D.
Hendricks Pediatrics
8244 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-272-7337
SHANNA BOWMAN, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network County Line Pediatrics
747 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-528-2020
JOHN CHAMPLEY, M.D.
Northpoint Pediatrics – Community Hospital North Campus
8101 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-9000
KEITH CHITTY, M.D.
Meridian Pediatrics
12065 Old Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-844-5351
DANIELLE ERNEY, M.D.
Carmel Pediatrics
13450 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-7257
ERICA FLEDDERJOHN, M.D., FAAP
Franciscan Physician Network Pediatric Associates of Greenwood
900 Averitt Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-865-3115
CHRISTINA FOX, M.D., FAAP
Franciscan Physician Network Stones Crossing Pediatrics
1703 W. Stones Crossing Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-887-6060
BLAKE FROBERG, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health
705 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-5000
SARAH GANGADHAR, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s – Fishers Pediatrics
14540 Prairie Lakes Blvd. N.,
Noblesville, 317-578-4193
EVE GILL, M.D.
Pediatric Associates of Avon
1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-217-2900
ANNA GILLEY, M.D.
Carmel Pediatrics
13450 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-7257
KRISTEN GOLLNICK, M.D.
Community Physician Network Pediatric Care Fishers
8890 E. 116th St.,
Fishers, 317-621-8953
SUZANNE GRANNAN, M.D.
Community Physician Network Family Medicine & Pediatric Care
8150 Oaklandon Rd.,
317-621-1111
KARA GURCHIEK, M.D.
Northpoint Pediatrics – Community Hospital North Campus
8101 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-9000
PAUL HALTER, M.D.
Hancock Pediatrics
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-467-4500
ABIGAIL HASTE, M.D.
Eskenazi Health Center West 38th Street
5515 W. 38th St.,
317-880-3838
LAURA HOLLENBECK, M.D.
Northpoint Pediatrics – Community Hospital North Campus
8101 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-9000
HENRY JONES, M.D.
HealthNet Pediatric & Adolescent Care Center
1633 N. Capitol Ave.,
317-962-8067
ANNE KELLY, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s – Indianapolis Pediatrics
8091 Township Line Rd.,
317-415-8050
LEAH MARTINSON, M.D.
Meridian Pediatrics
12065 Old Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-844-5351
JILL MAZUREK, M.D.
Meridian Pediatrics
12065 Old Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-844-5351
SARAH MCCLAIN, M.D.
Community Physician Network Family Medicine & Pediatric Care
8150 Oaklandon Rd.,
317-621-1111
RUTH MCCLUSKEY, M.D.
Hendricks Pediatrics
8244 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-272-7337
JIM MEGREMIS, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Zionsville Primary & Specialty Care
10801 N. Michigan Rd.,
Zionsville, 317-344-1234
KATHLEEN MILLER, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s – Fishers Pediatrics
14540 Prairie Lakes Blvd. N.,
Noblesville, 317-578-4193
SARAH PALMER, M.D.
Community Physician Network Pediatric Care
11911 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-621-6888
ERIN PHIPPS, M.D.
Eskenazi Health Center West 38th Street
5515 W. 38th St.,
317-880-3838
CAROLYN ROBINSON, M.D.
Carmel Pediatrics
13450 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-7257
KRISTA SANTOS, M.D.
Step by Step Pediatrics, LLC
6920 Parkdale Pl.,
317-328-6800
EMILY SCOTT, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health
705 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-5000
ALEXANDER SLEDER, M.D.
Community Physician Network Family Medicine & Pediatric Care
8150 Oaklandon Rd.,
317-621-1111
ASHLIE STALLION, M.D.
Community Physician Network Pediatric Care
10122 E. 10th St.,
317-355-7337
RANDALL STOESZ, M.D.
Carmel Pediatrics
13450 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-7257
LORI WEAN, M.D.
Hancock Pediatrics
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-467-4500
KAREN WHEELER, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Primary Care
6866 W. Stonegate Dr.,
Zionsville, 317-768-6000
DANIELLE WIESE, M.D.
Carmel Pediatrics
13450 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-7257
ALLISON WIESMAN, M.D.
Hancock Pediatrics
300 E. Boyd Ave.,
Greenfield, 317-467-4500
PHYSICAL MEDICINE & REHABILITATION
ERIC AITKEN, M.D.
Rehabilitation Associates of Indiana – Indianapolis
6330 E. 75th St.,
317-588-7130
ANGELA CARBONE, M.D.
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana
4141 Shore Dr.,
317-329-2525
VIRGILIO CHAN, M.D.
OrthoIndy
1260 Innovation Pkwy.,
Greenwood, 317-802-2866
ERIKA COTTRELL, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Neuroscience Specialists
8051 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-528-8494
SHASHANK DAVE, D.O.
IU Health Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
355 W. 15th St.,
317-948-0200
SHIVA GANGADHAR, M.D.
Rehabilitation Associates of Indiana – Indianapolis
6330 E. 75th St.,
317-588-7130
WILLIAM HALL, M.D.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
2610 Enterprise Dr.,
Anderson, 800-622-6575
AMY LELAND, M.D.
Community
Physician Network Neurosurgical Care
1210B Medical Arts Blvd.,
Anderson, 765-298-4470
SACHIN MEHTA, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Neuroscience Specialists
8051 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-528-8494
RONALD MILLER, M.D.
OrthoIndy
13430 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-802-2866
ABHISHEK REDDY, D.O., FAAPMR
Franciscan Physician Network Neuroscience Specialists
8051 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-528-8494
KEVIN SIGUA, M.D.
OrthoIndy
8450 Northwest Blvd.,
317-802-2866
GREGORY STROCK, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Neuroscience Specialists
8051 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-528-8494
PHILIP D. ZANETEAS, PH.D., M.D.
9240 N. Meridian St.,
317-848-0800
PLASTIC & RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY
JOSHUA ADKINSON, M.D.
Eskenazi Health – Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-0000
JOHN AKER, M.D.
My Plastic Surgery Group – John Aker Aesthetics
11450 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-848-5512
JASON BLOCKSOM, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital – Indianapolis Pediatric Plastic Surgery Care
8402 Harcourt Rd.,
317-338-6713
RIESA BURNETT, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Carmel Plastic & Reconstructive Care
13450 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-338-8788
JASON CACIOPPO, M.D.
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgical Care
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-2200
JESSICA GILLESPIE, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons
8051 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-528-7650
STANLEY HARPER, M.D.
Sharper Plastic Surgery
10090 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-593-4611
ALADDIN HASSANEIN, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Plastic Surgery
1801 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-944-3636
EUGENE HSIAO, M.D.
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgical Care
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-2200
SEWIT MADE, M.D.
Hancock Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
1 Memorial Sq.,
Greenfield, 317-325-2699
CHRISTINE KELLEY-PATTESON, M.D.
Meridian Plastic Surgeons
170 W. 106th St.,
Carmel, 317-575-0330
ROBERT PAUL, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Carmel Plastic & Reconstructive Care
13450 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-338-8788
JAIME RANIERI, M.D., FACS
Franciscan Physician Network Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons
8051 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-528-7650
ALAN SADOVE, M.D.
Meridian Plastic Surgeons
170 W. 106th St.,
Carmel, 317-575-0330
IAN SANDO, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Carmel Plastic & Reconstructive Care
13450 N. Meridian St,
Carmel, 317-338-8788
JANET TURKLE, M.D.
Turkle & Associates
11455 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-848-0001
BRUCE VAN NATTA, M.D.
Meridian Plastic Surgeons
170 W. 106th St.,
Carmel, 317-575-0330
JEFFREY WAGNER, M.D.
Wagner and Associates Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
8040 Clearvista Pkwy.,
317-621-2520
PSYCHIATRY
WILLIAM ARNOLD, M.D.
Witham Health Services
2605 N. Lebanon St.,
Lebanon, 765-485-8700
CHRISTOPHER BOJRAB, M.D.
Indiana Health Group
703 Pro-Med Ln.,
Carmel, 317-843-9922
MELINDA COBB, M.D.
Hancock Counseling & Psychiatric Services
120 W. McKenzie Rd.,
Greenfield, 317-468-6200
JOSHUA LOWINSKY, M.D.
Children’s Resource Group
9106 N. Meridian St.,
317-575-9111
BEN MCALLISTER, D.O.
Hancock Counseling & Psychiatric Services
120 W. McKenzie Rd.,
Greenfield, 317-468-6200
MICHAEL METRICK, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Methodist Hospital
1701 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-962-8850
ASHLEY OVERLEY, M.D.
Eskenazi Health – Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-0000
EMILY ZARSE, M.D.
Community Health Network – Behavioral Health
2040 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-355-5009
RADIATION ONCOLOGY
JULIA COMPTON, M.D.
Hancock Health – Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center
801 N. State St.,
Greenfield, 317-325-2273
THOMAS DUGAN, M.D.
Cancer Care Group, P.C.
8244 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-272-3636
JENNIFER FISHER, M.D.
Community Physician Network Radiation Oncology Care
1340 N. Madison Ave.,
Anderson, 765-298-4770
PETER GARRETT, M.D.
Cancer Care Group, P.C.
6100 W. 96th St.,
317-715-1800
STANLEY GIVENS, M.D.
Cancer Care Group, P.C.
8244 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-272-3636
JIANAN GRAYBILL, M.D.
Community Physician Network Radiation Oncology Care
7979 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-4300
OMAR ISHAQ, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Radiation Oncology
535 Barnhill Dr.,
317-944-2524
CHRISTOPHER LEAGRE, M.D.
Cancer Care Group, P.C.
8244 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-272-3636
ROBERT LIEBROSS, M.D.
Cancer Care Group, P.C.
8244 E. U.S. 36,
Avon, 317-272-3636
CHANDRIKA PATEL, M.D.
Community Physician Network Radiation Oncology Care
1440 E. County Line Rd.,
317-497-6270
TRACY PRICE, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Integrated Cancer Care North
8902 N. Meridian St.,
877-362-2778
PRISCILLA STUMPF, M.D.
Hancock Health–Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center
801 N. State St.,
Greenfield, 317-325-2273
SHIH WEI, M.D.
Community Physician Network Radiation Oncology Care
7979 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-4300
RICHARD ZELLARS, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Radiation Oncology
535 Barnhill Dr.,
317-944-2524
REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY/ INFERTILITY
DAVID CARNOVALE, M.D.
Community Physician Network Fertility Specialty Care
7250 Clearvista Dr.,
317-621-0600
WILLIAM GENTRY, M.D.
Advanced Fertility Group
201 N. Pennsylvania Pkwy,
317-817-1300
JOHN JARRETT II, M.D.
Indiana Fertility Institute
10610 N. Pennsylvania St.,
317-575-6565
MEREDITH PROVOST, M.D., PH.D.
Indiana Fertility Institute
10610 N. Pennsylvania St.,
317-575-6565
MATTHEW WILL, M.D.
Midwest Fertility Specialists
12188A N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-571-1637
RHEUMATOLOGY
ANAN AFANEH, M.D.
Community Physician Network Rheumatology Care
6905 E. 96th St.,
317-621-1510
TRACY BRENNER, M.D.
Rheumatology Associates, P.C.
8902 N. Meridian St.,
317-844-6444
JAMES EHLICH JR., M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Rheumatology & Osteoporosis Specialists
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-888-1467
ANNA GRAMLING, M.D.
]Hendricks Rheumatology
1100 Southfield Dr.,
Plainfield, 317-837-5510
STEVEN HUGENBERG, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Rheumatology
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-1000
EMILY KITCHIN, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Rheumatology
6820 Parkdale Pl.,
317-944-1000
SAHITYA MALLIPEDDI, M.D., MPH
Hendricks Rheumatology
1100 Southfield Dr.,
Plainfield, 317-837-5510
TAMARA NELSON, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Rheumatology
201 Pennsylvania Pkwy.,
Carmel, 317-944-1000
RANDALL REED, M.D.
Rheumatology Associates, P.C.
8902 N. Meridian St.,
317-844-6444
JEREMY SCHUE, M.D.
Rheumatology Associates, P.C.
8902 N. Meridian St.,
317-844-6444
METHEE SRIVATANA, D.O.
Community Physician Network Rheumatology Care
6905 E. 96th St.,
317-621-1510
ELLEN STOESZ, M.D.
IU Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
9660 E. Washington St.,
317-944-1000
KATHLEEN THOMAS, D.O.
Rheumatology Associates, P.C.
8902 N. Meridian St.,
317-844-6444
SARAH THOMAS, M.D.
Rheumatology Associates, P.C.
8902 N. Meridian St.,
317-844-6444
NAGADARSHINI VINOD, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Rheumatology
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-1000
CHRISTOPHER WU, M.D.
Rheumatology Associates, P.C.
8902 N. Meridian St.,
317-844-6444
SLEEP MEDICINE
ANIL ACHAEN, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine
1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-963-0555
LEYLA AKANLI, M.D.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent – Pediatric Sleep Medicine
8220 Naab Rd.,
317-415-9590
STEPHANIE ASHRAF, M.D.
Eskenazi Health – Sandra Eskenazi Outpatient Care Center
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-0000
CYNTHIA BODKIN, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Neurology
355 W. 15th St.,
317-948-5450
SHALINI MANCHANDA, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Sleep Medicine
714 N. Senate Ave.,
317-963-0555
ABHINAV SINGH, M.D.
Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants – Indiana Sleep Center
701 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-887-6400
JAMES ZHANG, M.D., PH.D.
Hancock Neurology & Neurodiagnostics – Greenfield
1 Memorial Sq.,
Greenfield, 317-477-6387
SPINE SURGERY
BARRETT BOODY, M.D.
Indiana Spine Group
13225 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-228-7000
MICHAEL COSCIA, M.D.
OrthoIndy
8400 Northwest Blvd.,
317-802-2866
JOHN DIETZ JR., M.D.
OrthoIndy
8400 Northwest Blvd.,
317-802-2866
GABRIEL JACKSON, M.D.
OrthoIndy
1260 Innovation Pkwy.,
Greenwood, 317-802-2886
JEFFREY KONOPKA, M.D.
Indiana Spine Group
13225 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-228-7000
MICHAEL MCCARTHY, M.D.
Indiana Spine Group
13225 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-228-7000
M. CRAIG MCMAINS, M.D., FAAOS
Community Physician Network, Orthopedic Specialty Care
7930 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-6725
JUSTIN MILLER, M.D.
Indiana Spine Group
13225 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-275-1967
KEVIN O’NEILL, M.D.
OrthoIndy
8450 Northwest Blvd.,
317-802-2866
ERIC POTTS, M.D.
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
13345 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-396-1300
DAVID SCHWARTZ, M.D.
OrthoIndy
10995 N. Allisonville Rd.,
Fishers, 317-802-2883
FRANCESCA TEKULA, M.D.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
14300 E. 138th St.,
Fishers, 800-622-6575
SPORTS MEDICINE
THURMAN ALVEY III, D.O.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
1401 W. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-817-1200
PHILIP BLANEY, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Indianapolis Sports Medicine Specialists
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-781-1133
MARK BOOHER, M.D.
Hendricks Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
301 Satori Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-273-9622
KILE CARTER, M.D.
Central Indiana Orthopedics
2610 Enterprise Dr.,
Anderson, 800-622-6575
ROBYN FEAN, M.D.
Hendricks Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
5492 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Brownsburg, 317-456-9063
DAVID HARSHA, M.D.
Hendricks Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
1000 E. Main St.,
Danville, 317-718-4676
ROBERT KLITZMAN, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
13000 E. 136th St.,
Fishers, 317-944-9400
THOMAS KLOOTWYK, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
1401 W. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 317-817-1200
G. PETER MAIERS II, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
10767 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-817-1200
MARK RITTER, M.D.
Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
10767 Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-817-1200
ANDREW SCHROEDER, D.O.
Hancock Orthopedics
801 N. State St.,
Greenfield, 317-477-6683
THORACIC SURGERY
ANTHONY ASCIOTI, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent– Indianapolis Interventional Radiology, Thoracic Surgery & Vascular Surgery
8433 Harcourt Rd.,
317-583-7600
ANDREW BARKSDALE, M.D.
Cardiac Surgery Associates, S.C.
3900 St. Francis Way,
Lafayette, 765-775-2800
MARC GERDISCH, M.D.
Cardiac Surgery Associates, S.C.
8051 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-851-2331
VIJAY NUTHAKKI, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Interventional Radiology, Thoracic Surgery & Vascular Surgery
8433 Harcourt Rd.,
317-583-7600
MANESH PARIKSHAK, M.D.
Cardiac Surgery Associates, S.C.
3900 St. Francis Way,
Lafayette, 765-775-2800
JOHN STOREY, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
8075 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-621-8688
MARK TURRENTINE, M.D.
Riley Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgery
575 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-944-7150
UROGYNECOLOGY
KATHRYN COPELAND, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Carmel
12188-A N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 877-362-2778
DOUGLASS HALE, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Urogynecology
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-688-3700
MARTINA MUTONE, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Carmel
12188-A N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 877-362-2778
SAMEENA RAO, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Avon
120 Avon Mktplc.,
Avon, 877-362-2778
BRENT SUOZZI, M.D.
Axia Women’s Health – Indiana Urogynecology
8051 S. Emerson Ave.,
317-790-3355
UROLOGY
ROBERT BATLER, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Avon
120 Avon Mktplc.,
Avon, 877-362-2778
RICHARD BENNETT III, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Fishers MedTech Park
14300 138th St.,
Fishers, 877-362-2778
HELEN BERNIE, D.O.
IU Health Physicians Urology
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-688-5500
RONALD BORIS, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Urology
1801 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-962-3700
K. CLINT CARY, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Urology
535 Barnhill Dr.,
317-948-9272
MATTHEW DOLLINS, M.D.
Eskenazi Health – Sandra Eskenazi Outpatient Care Center
720 Eskenazi Ave.,
317-880-0000
THOMAS GARDNER, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Urology
535 Barnhill Dr.,
317-944-7451
DAVID GILLEY, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Greenwood
679 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 877-362-2778
DAVID HOLLENSBE, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Avon
120 Avon Mktplc.,
Avon, 877-362-2778
MICHAEL KOCH, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Urology
535 Barnhill Dr.,
317-944-7451
MICHAEL LARGE, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Fishers MedTech Park
14300 138th St.,
Fishers, 877-362-2778
JAMES LINGEMAN, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Urology
11725 N. Illinois St.,
Carmel, 317-688-5500
AARON LUDWIG, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Hancock Regional Health, Greenfield
1 Memorial Sq.,
Greenfield, 877-362-2778
CHRIS MAGEE, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Fishers MedTech Park
14300 138th St.,
Fishers, 877-362-2778
TIMOTHY MASTERSON, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Urology
535 Barnhill Dr.,
317-944-7451
MATTHEW MELLON, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Urology
1801 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-962-3700
SCOTT PIKE, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Carmel
12188-A N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 877-362-2778
JOHN RAMSEY, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Naab Road
8240 Naab Rd.,
877-362-2778
CHAD REICHARD, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Avon
120 Avon Mktplc.,
Avon, 877-362-2778
DANIEL SALVAS, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Johnson Memorial Hospital, Franklin
1159 W. Jefferson St.,
Franklin, 877-362-2778
DAVID SCHEIDLER, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Fishers MedTech Park
14300 138th St.,
Fishers, 877-362-2778
WILLIAM SCHWAB, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Greenwood
679 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 877-362-2778
JASON SPRUNGER, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Fishers MedTech Park
14300 138th St.,
Fishers, 877-362-2778
RONALD SUH, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Avon
120 Avon Mktplc.,
Avon, 877-362-2778
JEFFERY VAUGHT, M.D.
Urology of Indiana – Greenwood
679 E. County Line Rd.,
Greenwood, 877-362-2778
VASCULAR & INTERVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY
DAVID AGARWAL, M.D.
IU Health Methodist Hospital
1701 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-962-2000
SABAH BUTTY, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Radiology
1701 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-948-9279
THOMAS CASCIANI, M.D.
Q IU Health Physicians Radiology
1701 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-416-2566
JOSHUA DOWELL, M.D.
Northwest Radiology Network, PC
10603 N. Meridian St.,
317-972-9669
KAREN EHRMAN, M.D.
Radiology of Indiana
9998 Crosspoint Blvd.,
317-579-2150
VINCENT FLANDERS, M.D.
Northwest Radiology Network, PC
5901 Technology Center Dr.,
317-972-9669
RAMON HALUM III, M.D.
Central Indiana Vascular Care
853 N. Emerson Ave.,
Greenwood, 317-868-7979
BRYAN HANKINS, M.D.
Radiology of Indiana
9998 Crosspoint Blvd.,
317-579-2150
ROBERT KING, M.D.
IU Health
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-963-0156
FRANCIS MARSHALLECK, M.D.
Riley Children’s Health
705 Riley Hospital Dr.,
317-948-6328
SANJAY MOHINDRA, M.D.
Dialysis Vascular at the Indiana Vascular Surgery Center
2140 N. Capitol Ave.,
317-644-1404
CHARLES MULRY, M.D.
Northwest Radiology Network, PC
5901 Technology Center Dr.,
317-972-9669
KANNAN NATARAJAN, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Intervention- al Radiology, Thoracic Surgery & Vascular Surgery
8433 Harcourt Rd,
317-583-7600
RAJA RAMASWAMY, M.D.
Radiology of Indiana
9998 Crosspoint Blvd.,
317-579-2150
SCOTT SAVADER, M.D., FSIR
Radiology of Indiana
9998 Crosspoint Blvd.,
317-579-2150
HIMANSHU SHAH, M.D.
IU Health
550 N. University Blvd.,
317-944-5000
JOSEPH YEDLICKA, M.D., FSIR
Radiology of Indiana
9998 Crosspoint Blvd.,
317-579-2150
VASCULAR SURGERY
RICHARD CHITWOOD, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Interventional Radiology, Thoracic Surgery & Vascular Surgery
8433 Harcourt Rd.,
317-583-7600
JEFFREY COOKE, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Interventional Radiology, Thoracic Surgery & Vascular Surgery
8433 Harcourt Rd.,
317-583-7600
ANDRES FAJARDO, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Vascular Surgery
1481 W. 10th St.,
317-880-3557
ALOK GUPTA, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Vascular Surgery
1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy.,
Avon, 317-962-0280
DEEPAK GUTTIKONDA, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-355-1234
CHRISTOPHER HANSEN, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
8075 N. Shadeland Ave.,
317-355-7220
SAJJAD HUSSAIN, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Interventional Radiology, Thoracic Surgery & Vascular Surgery
8433 Harcourt Rd.,
317-583-7600
RANDY IRWIN, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – VeinSolutions
13450 N. Meridian St.,
Carmel, 317-582-7676
DENNIS JACOB, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-355-7220
CHARLES KIELL, M.D., FACS
Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-528-1212
HARI KUMAR, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-355-1234
BRENT MARSDEN, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Intervention- al Radiology, Thoracic Surgery & Vascular Surgery
8433 Harcourt Rd.,
317-583-7600
RAGHUNANDAN MOTAGANAHALLI, M.D., FRCS, FACS, DFSVS
IU Health Physicians Vascular Surgery
1801 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-962-0280
RICHARD OFSTEIN, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-355-7220
ALAN SAWCHUK, M.D.
IU Health Physicians Vascular Surgery
1801 N. Senate Blvd.,
317-962-0280
GEORGE SHENG, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Interventional Radiology, Thoracic Surgery & Vascular Surgery
8433 Harcourt Rd.,
317-583-7600
KEVIN SHERIDAN, M.D.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Indianapolis Interventional Radiology, Thoracic Surgery & Vascular Surgery
8433 Harcourt Rd.,
317-583-7600
THOMAS WEBB, M.D.
Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons
5255 E. Stop 11 Rd.,
317-528-1212
JEFFREY WEINBERGER, M.D.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
1400 N. Ritter Ave.,
317-355-7220