Doctor’s Orders: Shawn Moore, D.O.

Photo by Tony Valainis / Indianapolis Monthly

Q: If your patients were to take only one piece of advice to heart, what would you want it to be? A: Come prepared.

“HEALTH AND WELLNESS don’t necessarily just happen. It takes buy-in from both the patient and the entire care team. I want patients to feel that ownership and not be afraid to ask questions or do their own research. There’s an explosion of health-related sources of information, whether it’s podcasts, YouTube, or websites—some reliable, some not. I suggest trusted health care sites like Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, or Medscape. I have no problem with patients bringing in information. We’ll look over it together, talk about what’s accurate, and add context where needed. My philosophy on doctoring is to be a guide, to listen to the patient, take in what they’re coming to me to talk about, and to give them information so they can make the best decision for their health.”

— Shawn Moore, D.O.

Doctor of osteopathic medicine with Hancock Family Medicine