Doctor’s Orders: Shawn Moore, D.O.

We asked six of our Top Doctors a key question.
Q: If your patients were to take only one piece of advice to heart, what would you want it to be? A: Come prepared.

“HEALTH AND WELLNESS don’t necessarily just happen. It takes buy-in from both the patient and the entire care team. I want patients to feel that ownership and not be afraid to ask questions or do their own research. There’s an explosion of health-related sources of information, whether it’s podcasts, YouTube, or websites—some reliable, some not. I suggest trusted health care sites like Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, or Medscape. I have no problem with patients bringing in information. We’ll look over it together, talk about what’s accurate, and add context where needed. My philosophy on doctoring is to be a guide, to listen to the patient, take in what they’re coming to me to talk about, and to give them information so they can make the best decision for their health.”

Shawn Moore, D.O.

Doctor of osteopathic medicine with Hancock Family Medicine

