Savor Fall 2023

In November, 600 guests gathered at the Ritz Charles to enjoy four nights of amazing food and wine from eight of the best chefs in Indianapolis. Each night featured a one-of-a-kind five-course menu created by two local chefs, complete with wine pairings. We also partnered with four Indianapolis nonprofit organizations that benefited from the proceeds of the event. Thank you to all of our sponsors, partners, and guests, who made this dining series a phenomenal success.