Best Restaurants 2025: Fernando’s-Julieta

Fernando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine

It’s been a good year for Fernando’s, the Mexican and Brazilian restaurant that’s built a loyal following in Broad Ripple. With a second location newly opened on Mass Ave, the business—known for sharp, upscale takes on standards—has come into its own. An order of Sinaloa Tacos at the bar remains one of the city’s greatest treats, and the Crawfish Quesadilla is a brilliant marriage of Midwestern and Latin flavors.

834 E. 64th St., 317-377-4779; 888 Massachusetts Ave., 317-771-6653

Gather 22

Indoor/outdoor living is the name of the game at Gather 22, which marries co-owner Pablo Gonzalez’s California roots with life and business partner Adam Reinstrom’s Hoosier upbringing. A stylish dining room makes way for a sweeping bar, backed by a huge outdoor (and dog-friendly) area. The menu is equally vibey, with a global list of dishes backstopped by a roster of Byrne’s grilled pizzas (Adam Reinstrom’s parents own the Meridian-Kessler spot). The couple has also made their restaurant a social center for the neighborhood, with public events and gatherings multiple times a month.

22 E. 22nd St., 317-258-2222

Goose the Market

Indy’s best sandwiches might be at this unassuming fish counter and butcher shop. The key may be brevity, as only three sandwiches—the ham and mozzarella Goose, the three-meat Batali (which could benefit from a name change), and the vegetarian or vegan Gander (mozzarella, romaine, pickled onions, and giardiniera)—are in regular rotation. Typically, there are two or three more chef’s specials, which are also posted to its website. That laser focus makes for sandwiches that beat the competition between high-quality ingredients and attention to fat/acid/heat balance. Indoor and outdoor seating are available, or you can grab your treats to go.

2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944

His Place Eatery

The packed tables at both locations of His Place Eatery tell you everything you need to know about this soul food institution. Married co-owners James and Shawn Jones ensure their business runs like a well-oiled machine, with orders of comfort food standards moving from kitchen to table in lightning speed. That said, you can also taste the care put into every dish; spices and seasonings are calibrated in a way you’ll rarely find in Indianapolis. Smart diners ask their server what they recommend on any given day—with a staff this dialed-in, they’ll always steer you in the right direction.

6916 E. 30th St., 317-545-4890; 1411 W. 86th St., 317-790-3406

Julieta Taco Shop

Esteban Rosas and Gabriel Sañudo’s taqueria sticks to the classics: tacos, quesadillas, or tortas offered with a short list of toppings and add-ons. But that doesn’t mean their place is boring, as items like broccolini or deep-fried trumpet mushrooms vie for your attention alongside suadero or carnitas. In this era of War and Peace–length menus, the confidence Julieta demonstrates with its tight and excellent list feels especially refreshing—your executive function is saved for bigger decisions, like if you want to eat your taco at the restaurant counter, outside, or with a drink at Turner’s next door.

1060 N. Capitol Ave.