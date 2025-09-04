Best Restaurants 2025: Lone Pine-Sam’s Pie

Lone Pine

The first solo effort of Beholder partner and award-winning sommelier Josh Mazanowski is a culinary innovator that promises to take Carmel’s dining scene in a new direction. Beef is sourced from nearby farms, and its dining spaces are dotted with edgy art. Fun starters present vegetables with as much care as their meatier counterparts. This isn’t your average upscale pleaser; this is a longtime restaurateur finally expressing his full culinary viewpoint. – T.K.

710 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-907-0177

Macizo

If there were an award for the cheeriest eatery by first-time restaurateurs, this Peruvian-Mexican charmer would win hands down. Owners Luz and Omar Gonza have created an atmosphere of bright colors and hip beats that align perfectly with the fruit-forward beer and wine cocktails at the cozy bar. The vibrantly plated food completes the scene: Tiradito, luscious slices of tuna with citrusy leche de tigre, is a must for fresh seafood fans, and Sopa Criolla with beef and a runny egg, along with creamy Pasta Huancaina with hearty lomo saltado sauce are perfect Peruvian comfort foods. – T.K.

6335 Intech Commons Dr., 463-202-2853

Magdalena

This funky New Orleans–inflected bar and bistro from spirits enthusiast and restaurateur Nick Detrich reflects his experience running spots in the Big Easy, with expertly mixed elixirs, including perhaps the best Sazerac in town, and dazzling seafood towers, ultra-fresh oysters from the Alabama Gulf, and a tidy menu of mains with Lowcountry influences. – T.K.

1127 Shelby St., 317-691-8021

Milktooth

A Saturday table at the indoor/outdoor restaurant is a true score, even a decade-plus after Jonathan Brooks launched the spot in a former auto shop. Now under the care of Julie Brooks Komsiski and her daughter Em Elise, the rotating-menu brunch and lunch spot is still going strong—and has managed to retain its cutting-edge cool (along with its rep for next-level Dutch baby pancakes). And if you think Milktooth during the day is a scene, check out its regular nighttime pop-ups for a full slice of the cream of Indy’s creative class. – E.B.

534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131

Sam’s Square Pie

With its limited hours and three-day baking schedule, Jeff Miner’s pizza passion project still feels like an insider score when you can get it. And get it you should, given that he boasts a second-place ranking at the International Pizza Expo for his painstaking Detroit pie, with a crust that’s deeply browned around the edge yet chewy and pillowy in the middle and generously loaded with tangy sauce, meats, and dollops of ricotta. Takeout is an option, but dining in the slender dining room dressed with funky outsider art allows Miner’s fans to catch him in his element. – T.K.

2829 E. 10th St., samssquarepie.com