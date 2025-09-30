Best Restaurants 2025: Cocktails And Spirits

COCKTAILS, SPIRITS, AND DRINKS are in abundance throughout the Indianapolis area and we’ve rounded up a list of some to try first.

Almost Famous

The fruit-infused spirits and five-option Negroni list make this Mass Ave tapas bar an evening stop for any mixed drink fan, while the extensive menu of coffee and long drinks keeps things buzzy all day.

721 Massachusetts Ave., 317-986-7877

The Inferno Room

The menu at this tiki bar goes well beyond the typical snacks, and its roster of tropically inspired cocktails is truly next level. All the classics are here, as is a long list of inventive original concoctions.

902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343

Bodhi

This Thai restaurant bills itself first as a “craft cocktail bar,” and for good reason: Its drinks are some of the prettiest in town. But it’s more than just looks at Bodhi, as the drinks are well-balanced and cheeky.

922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-941-6595

Aberdeen Social House

This bourbon bar and restaurant feels like a bit of Kentucky transplanted to the north side, with a reserve spirit menu as long as your arm. A curated list of classic mixed drinks helps make the decision easier.

150 W. 96th St., 317-324-5000

Bar Ellis

Noblesville’s year-round rooftop restaurant is made for celebrations, as is a bar list of kicky, top-shelf drinks with pop culture–inspired names. Spritzes and NA cocktails get equal care. 841 Conner St., Noblesville, 317-764-2571