Best Restaurants 2025: Top Tier Dining Service

Bru Burger Bar

Servers at this Cunningham Restaurant Group burger and beer chain are uniformly warm, accessible, and ready with recommendations.

Multiple locations



Freeland’s Restaurant

Like its sister spot, Tinker Street, this new Carmel restaurant prizes friendly and exacting service above all else.

875 Freeland Way, Carmel, 317-316-9875

Tlaolli

There’s a reason the Food Network keeps featuring this taco shop on its programs: Owner and chef Carlos Hutchinson, who is often behind the register, might be one of Indy’s nicest residents.

2830 E. Washington St., 317-410-9507

Duke’s

Forget the cinema stereotype of the surly honky tonk staffer. At Duke’s, you’re greeted like the prodigal son whether it’s your first visit or your thousandth.

2352 S. West St., 317-643-6403

Shadow Lounge and Restaurant

Indy’s most bumpin’ brunch spot is also one of its most engaging, with a staff poised to join diners on the dance floor.

2380 E. 54th St., 317-974-9288