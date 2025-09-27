Best Restaurants 2025: Dining For Desserts

Petite Chou

This bistro and Champagne bar has a nice list of sweets, but those in the know order from the crepe menu and add a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

823 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-259-0765

Pots & Pans Pie Co.

Start with a take-and-bake savory pot pie then skip to the good stuff. At Pots & Pans, pies are sold whole or by the slice, so you can Frankenstein an “everything” dessert pie from its rotating menu.

4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475

Heidelberg Haus

This longstanding taste of home for Indiana’s German immigrant community follows its sausage-centric cafe menu with freshly baked old school pastries, traditional cookies, and tortes layered with butter creme.

7625 Pendleton Pike, 317-547-1230

My Sugar Pie

Behind its pink door, this Zionsville pie shop has a menu of over 40 pies to choose from, many of which can also be shipped out of town. Is there a better gift for the price than a homemade pie? No, there is not.

40 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-733-8717

Danny’s Mexican Ice Cream

Those who like a bit of savory with their sweet have embraced Danny’s, an Avon ice cream shop serving Mexico City–inspired frozen treats. Ice cream flavors include corn, queso, and mango chili, and sundaes come loaded with fresh fruits.

7730 E. U.S. Hwy. 36, Avon, 463-314-9811