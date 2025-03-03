Ice Breaker

Is Iceland’s Gullfoss waterfall really that thunderous? Are puffins as adorable as they seem? What is the correct pronunciation of Jökulsárlón?

Thinking about joining Indianapolis Monthly September 12–21 for a 10-day tour of the Land of Fire and Ice but have questions? Good news! We’ve got answers. Join us on March 11th at noon for an exclusive Q&A session about Iceland’s Midnight Sun, an all-inclusive journey through one of the most breathtaking landscapes on earth. I am hosting the trip, along with Collette Travel, and we’re packing in plenty of adventure—glaciers, geysers, black sand beaches, and the bustling charm of Reykjavík, plus expertly guided tours, and all of the details handled for you.

Indianapolis Monthly readers get a special discounted price for this adventure that includes roundtrip airfare, hotel stays, meals, transportation to all the must-see sites, and the kind of itinerary that leaves no epic view unseen. It’s the ideal mix of structured exploration and free time to soak it all in.

But the deadline to sign up is March 13. If you’ve been dreaming of Iceland (or even if you just like the sound of relaxing in a geothermal lagoon), now is the time to act. Bring your curiosity and join me for an online Q&A session to learn more by clicking here. Or dial 1-800-581-8942 and refer to booking number 1296925. Iceland is calling—and time is running out!