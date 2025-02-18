Iceland’s Glimpse Into Our Future

ICELAND IS MORE than a breathtaking travel destination—it’s a glimpse into the future of our changing planet. With its melting glaciers, shifting landscapes, and pioneering use of renewable energy, this Nordic island is a living laboratory for climate change. On Iceland’s Midnight Sun: Glaciers, Geysers, and the Golden Circle, a 10-day, all-inclusive Iceland adventure hosted by Indianapolis Monthly, we’ll witness firsthand how the land of fire and ice is adapting to an evolving world.

On day three of the tour, we will behold the power of nature at the explosive thermal area in Geysir, one of the best places to witness geysers in Iceland. On the way back to our hotel in Reykjavík, we will visit the Friðheimar stud farm and greenhouse cultivation center to learn how pesticide-free produce is grown with the aid of geothermal energy.

On day six, we will learn about geothermal renewable energy on a visit to Hellisheiðavirkjun, the largest power station in Iceland and the second largest geothermal power station in the world. And then, we will check out the Lava Exhibition Center and delve into Iceland’s past and present volcanic eruptions that shape the country’s future in real time.

Add in visits to a glacial lagoon and steaming hot springs, and this adventure—for which readers of Indianapolis Monthly can claim an exclusive discount—is an exciting way to witness firsthand how Iceland is leading the charge in adapting to an evolving world.