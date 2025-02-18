First Bite: A Joyful Noise

Photo by Tony Valainis

AFTER YEARS OF POP-UPS and having to use a shared space for their business, husband-and-wife restaurateurs Tom Nguyen and Rachel Burnett dreamed of a standalone storefront. After an ambitious construction project, that fantasy will be realized this month, when Mochi Joy Donuts opens in a 96th Street strip mall. “We wanted to have a big enough space to not be on top of each other, to have a big kitchen to grow and then have room for seating as well,” Burnett says of their new spot, a breezy and high-ceilinged space with simple lines that allow their eye-catching pastries to stand out.

The menu will include all of Mochi Joy’s current favorites, mainly brightly iced Hawaiian-style doughnuts with—thanks to its primary ingredient, rice flour—a cushiony inside and crisp outside crust. Watch for new menu items such as a cake scoop–topped doughnut, drizzled with caramel or fudge. 8664 E. 96th St., Fishers, 463-266-0021, mochijoydonuts.com