Serene Scene

Not all peaceful holiday destinations are created equal. Take Iceland, for example. This stark, majestic landscape is the furthest thing from the classic palm tree–and-beachball postcard destinations. But The Land of the Midnight Sun was recently designated as Europe’s most tranquil haven by online travel platform BookRetreats.com’s Holiday Relaxation Report. And it’s easy to see why. The report based its choice on factors such as noise and light pollution, peacefulness, wellness experiences, and population density. Iceland topped the charts with its pristine natural beauty, low noise levels, and serene atmosphere. With just one major city—Reykjavik—and an abundance of sleepy towns, the island offers visitors a chance to disconnect from life’s chaos.