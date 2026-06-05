Get Inside The Mind Of Indy’s Most Familiar Mascots

YOU’RE FAMILIAR WITH them from antics seen on jumbotrons, gravity-defying feats of athleticism, and stolen spotlights at your favorite teams’ sporting events. But what do you really know about Indy’s foam-covered and faux-furred friends? We sat down with some of the Circle City’s most well-known mascots and their representatives to get inside their giant fuzzy heads and learn what really makes them tick.

Freddy

Species: Friendly Beast

Team: Indiana Fever

Debut: 1999

Signature Move: Dancing (current favorite: the Jersey Swap)

If you could pick one player to sit next to on the team’s next road trip, who would it be?

Sydney Colson. She’s a riot, and she would have me laughing the entire trip.

If you could switch places for a day with any other mascot in Indiana, who would it be?

Without a doubt, Boomer.

Favorite concession at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

The Shake Bar

Boomer

Species: Panther

Team: Indiana Pacers

Debut: 1991

Signature Move: High-flying dunks

If you could pick one player to sit next to on the team’s next road trip, who would it be?

Forward Obi Toppin. I’d love to pick his brain on some of the dunks he’s thrown down.

What is your training regimen?

In no specific order: eating catnip, sleeping, and running a couple of line drills.

Favorite concession at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

Ben’s Pretzels

Worst Indiana Pacers memory?

Back during Reggie Miller’s heyday, I came across Mike Tyson backstage before one of the Pacers’ playoff games and found out firsthand just why he got his nickname, “Iron Mike.” Wow, can he really pack a punch!

Pepper

Species: Volleyball-headed Diva

Team: Indy Ignite

Debut: 2024

Signature Move: Letting fans kiss her hand

If you could pick one player to sit next to on the team’s next road trip, who would it be?

I have a strict policy to reserve two open seats next to me so I can get my beauty rest. A diva needs her space.

Favorite concession at Fishers Event Center?

Anything sweet and salty to match my personality.

Favorite Ignite memory from last season?

I loved having all my besties from Major League Volleyball in Indy for the 2025 All-Star Match. We had so much fun and got into a little bit of trouble, too!

Firehawk

Species: Hawk

Team: Firestone, IndyCar, and the Indy 500

Debut: 2000

Signature Move: Dancing and celebrating behind the winner in Victory Lane

If you could switch places for a day with any other mascot in Indiana, who would it be?

Hoosier the Bison. Any mascot that charges into the storm, faces adversity, and helps rally its team to an undefeated season and a National Championship clearly knows a thing or two about winning.

Favorite concession at IMS?

Pork tenderloin

Favorite Indy 500 memory?

Last May, when Alex Palou’s victory became the 76th time the Indy 500 winner has crossed the bricks on Firestone race tires. That’s more than double all other tire manufacturers combined.

Rowdie

Species: Bear

Team: Indianapolis Indians

Debut: 1993

Signature Move: Front handspring

If you could switch places for a day with any other mascot in Indiana, who would it be?

Boomer of the Indiana Pacers. Not only because I would love the air conditioning in the July heat, but I have always wanted to make a grand entrance by rappelling down from

the ceiling.

If you were given a spot on the Indians roster, what position would you play?

I would definitely be a pitcher. And before you ask, yes, I do throw as fast as Paul Skenes.

What would be your walk-up song?

My current intro song is “Coming In Hot” by Andy Mineo and Lecrae. If I played in the starting lineup, I think I would have to go with “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley. I love a good rickroll!

Favorite concession at Victory Field?

The churros

Bobby

Species: Bobcat

Team: Noblesville Boom

Debut: 2025

Signature Move: Rim-rattling dunks

If you could pick one player to sit next to on the team’s next road trip, who would it be?

Guard RJ Felton. That guy is so witty.

If you could switch places for a day with any other mascot in Indiana, who would it be?

Boomer

Nitro

Species: Dragon

Team: Indy Fuel

Debut: 2014

Signature Move: “Eating” a kid’s head

What are your pregame and postgame rituals?

Pregame, I always mark my territory in the visiting team’s locker room. During the postgame, you can find me either cheering into my winning towel or crying into my losing towel.

If you could switch places for a day with any other mascot in Indiana, who would it be?

Icy D. Eagle of the Fort Wayne Komets. I wonder what it’s like to be a mascot for such a lousy team and smelly fans. You know where to find me, Fort Wayne!

If you were given a spot on the Fuel’s roster, what position do you think you would be best suited to play?

Who just sits on the bench and drinks Gatorade? I can do that!