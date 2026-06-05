Get Inside The Mind Of Indy’s Most Familiar Mascots

YOU’RE FAMILIAR WITH them from antics seen on jumbotrons, gravity-defying feats of athleticism, and stolen spotlights at your favorite teams’ sporting events. But what do you really know about Indy’s foam-covered and faux-furred friends? We sat down with some of the Circle City’s most well-known mascots and their representatives to get inside their giant fuzzy heads and learn what really makes them tick.
Freddy
Species: Friendly Beast
Team: Indiana Fever
Debut: 1999
Signature Move: Dancing (current favorite: the Jersey Swap)
If you could pick one player to sit next to on the team’s next road trip, who would it be?
Sydney Colson. She’s a riot, and she would have me laughing the entire trip.
If you could switch places for a day with any other mascot in Indiana, who would it be?
Without a doubt, Boomer.
Favorite concession at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?
The Shake Bar
Boomer
Species: Panther
Team: Indiana Pacers
Debut: 1991
Signature Move: High-flying dunks
If you could pick one player to sit next to on the team’s next road trip, who would it be?
Forward Obi Toppin. I’d love to pick his brain on some of the dunks he’s thrown down.
What is your training regimen?
In no specific order: eating catnip, sleeping, and running a couple of line drills.
Favorite concession at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?
Ben’s Pretzels
Worst Indiana Pacers memory?
Back during Reggie Miller’s heyday, I came across Mike Tyson backstage before one of the Pacers’ playoff games and found out firsthand just why he got his nickname, “Iron Mike.” Wow, can he really pack a punch!
Pepper
Species: Volleyball-headed Diva
Team: Indy Ignite
Debut: 2024
Signature Move: Letting fans kiss her hand
If you could pick one player to sit next to on the team’s next road trip, who would it be?
I have a strict policy to reserve two open seats next to me so I can get my beauty rest. A diva needs her space.
Favorite concession at Fishers Event Center?
Anything sweet and salty to match my personality.
Favorite Ignite memory from last season?
I loved having all my besties from Major League Volleyball in Indy for the 2025 All-Star Match. We had so much fun and got into a little bit of trouble, too!
Firehawk
Species: Hawk
Team: Firestone, IndyCar, and the Indy 500
Debut: 2000
Signature Move: Dancing and celebrating behind the winner in Victory Lane
If you could switch places for a day with any other mascot in Indiana, who would it be?
Hoosier the Bison. Any mascot that charges into the storm, faces adversity, and helps rally its team to an undefeated season and a National Championship clearly knows a thing or two about winning.
Favorite concession at IMS?
Pork tenderloin
Favorite Indy 500 memory?
Last May, when Alex Palou’s victory became the 76th time the Indy 500 winner has crossed the bricks on Firestone race tires. That’s more than double all other tire manufacturers combined.
Rowdie
Species: Bear
Team: Indianapolis Indians
Debut: 1993
Signature Move: Front handspring
If you could switch places for a day with any other mascot in Indiana, who would it be?
Boomer of the Indiana Pacers. Not only because I would love the air conditioning in the July heat, but I have always wanted to make a grand entrance by rappelling down from
the ceiling.
If you were given a spot on the Indians roster, what position would you play?
I would definitely be a pitcher. And before you ask, yes, I do throw as fast as Paul Skenes.
What would be your walk-up song?
My current intro song is “Coming In Hot” by Andy Mineo and Lecrae. If I played in the starting lineup, I think I would have to go with “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley. I love a good rickroll!
Favorite concession at Victory Field?
The churros
Bobby
Species: Bobcat
Team: Noblesville Boom
Debut: 2025
Signature Move: Rim-rattling dunks
If you could pick one player to sit next to on the team’s next road trip, who would it be?
Guard RJ Felton. That guy is so witty.
If you could switch places for a day with any other mascot in Indiana, who would it be?
Boomer
Nitro
Species: Dragon
Team: Indy Fuel
Debut: 2014
Signature Move: “Eating” a kid’s head
What are your pregame and postgame rituals?
Pregame, I always mark my territory in the visiting team’s locker room. During the postgame, you can find me either cheering into my winning towel or crying into my losing towel.
If you could switch places for a day with any other mascot in Indiana, who would it be?
Icy D. Eagle of the Fort Wayne Komets. I wonder what it’s like to be a mascot for such a lousy team and smelly fans. You know where to find me, Fort Wayne!
If you were given a spot on the Fuel’s roster, what position do you think you would be best suited to play?
Who just sits on the bench and drinks Gatorade? I can do that!