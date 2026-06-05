Naysayer: Making A Case For The Top Five Public Golf Courses In Indy

THE CITY OF Indianapolis is gifted with many excellent public golf courses, and the top five ranked here are places that can’t be missed. In ranking these courses, layout, condition of greens and fairways, cost, and playability were all considerations that factored into the assessments.

No. 5: Sahm Golf Course, which opened in 1963 under the name of Northeastway Golf Course on the city’s northeast side, is one of the first courses designed by Pete Dye.

This rolling 18-hole layout is flat and open, which makes it a player-friendly course. There is water in play on six holes and sand on nine holes. Golfers must navigate the tree-lined fairways to large greens, which puts a premium on chipping and putting. There are some tight situations in play, requiring shot accuracy.

Green fees typically range from $28 to $48 for 18 holes, with senior and twilight rates available.

No. 4: Coffin Golf Club offers a classic course design. It opened in 1904 as Highland Golf Club, a nine-hole private course until 1931 when Highland relocated. Under the design of William Diddle, the site was reopened as Coffin Golf Course. In 1994, architect Tim Liddy redesigned the course to its current layout.

Because of its challenging 18-hole layout, a significant portion of Coffin is situated in a high-risk flood plain directly alongside the White River, which severely impacts play at certain times of the year. This location creates poor drainage, which causes recurring flooding that wears out fairways, ruins bunkers, and leaves behind debris. Despite all this, the sheer beauty and difficulty of this majestic tract, with its large undulating greens and tight tree-lined fairways, still make this a must-play course.

Green fees range from $24 to $38, with senior rates available.

No. 3: Sarah Shank is another course that opened as a nine-hole tract in 1927, originally designed by Harry Schopp, and later expanded to 18 holes in 1941 by architect William Diddle. This southside course was named for Sarah Robbins Shank, the late wife of former Indianapolis mayor Lew Shank, after she passed away from leukemia.

The course’s fairways are open over this rolling terrain, but the small, elevated greens, bunker placement, and water hazards create a tough environment if your game is shaky that day. It is important to note that this course has not been redesigned and remains largely unchanged since opening.

Green fees range from $24 to $36 weekdays and $28 to $45 on weekends.

No. 2: Pleasant Run , an Irvington-area course established in 1922, offers tree-lined fairways with meandering creek hazards. This is another Harry Schopp (with help from Alf Ward) beauty that is always in great condition. Because of the gently rolling terrain and soil quality, the grounds crews have an easier time cultivating and maintaining healthy turf, greens, and tee boxes, which is a major selling point.

This course puts a premium on approach shots into the massive, sometimes unfairly undulated greens, which makes putting a delicate matter. Your approach had better be hole high in several areas because it could take numerous putts to get up the hill (hole 10 comes to mind). If you’re above the hole, you could be chipping again after your putt.

Green fees range from $24 to $36 weekdays and $28 to $45 weekends. Junior and senior rates are also available.

No. 1: Eagle Creek Golf Club is the gold standard of public courses, not only in Indiana but in the United States. Designed by Pete Dye, Eagle Creek opened in 1975 as an 18-hole course with a nine-hole executive course. In 2001, Tim Liddy added another nine holes to the reconfigured layout, creating the Sycamore Course and the Pines Course.

The beauty of the tree-lined, scenic Sycamore Course puts a premium on the drive placement and approach shots. The ravines and hilly conditions involved on this side lleave the golfer to decide to go for the green or lay up to avoid potential disaster. The Pines side is more open and has fewer hazards, but its sheer length from tee to green can create long second shots to the large greens.

Green fees range from $35 to $65, depending on the day and demand. The price is controlled by dynamic tee times and can fluctuate.