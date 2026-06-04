The Happy Hermit

from Brother Juniper’s

A towering turkey and cheddar triple-decker on soft, square-cut bread, the Happy Hermit was one of the top sellers at this Mass Ave sandwich shop (where Tie-Breakers is now located) that began as a Joy of All Who Sorrow outreach. What made the sandwich so craveable was the sloppy add-ons. For many downtown office workers who frequented the spot before it closed in 2003, this was our first experience with alfalfa sprouts and (gasp!) avocado.

Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich

from Duos

This half-vegetarian, half-omnivore restaurant took many forms over the years, from a food truck to a freestanding cafe on the grounds of Eskenazi Hospital. Covid eventually claimed it in 2020. But we will never forget how delicious Duos could make a vertical slice of cucumber taste between soft slices of fennel-seeded bread with little more than a leaf of romaine, some pickled onions, and a swipe of a creamy cheese.

The Scratch Grilled Cheese

from Scratchtruck

You never just ordered this sandwich. You tracked it down via Facebook and Twitter. The bright red Scratchtruck food truck turned out modern comfort food like this hot and gooey beauty. The bread was butter-drenched and crispy, barely containing its innards of ultra tender red wine–braised short rib, caramelized red onions, arugula, and Colby jack and muenster cheeses. The last one passed through the food truck’s window in 2016.