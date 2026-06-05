Photograph courtesy Dublin Irish Festival

EACH SUMMER, DUBLIN, Ohio, transforms into an authentic representation of Irish culture during the annual Dublin Irish Festival at Coffman Park. Located about three hours from Indianapolis, the festival has grown from a small community gathering into one of the largest three-day Irish celebrations in the world, welcoming more than 90,000 guests each year. Music, culture, and dance await you at this nationally recognized event. With dancers alongside fiddles and pipes, centuries-old traditions come to life, allowing visitors of all ages to experience the spirit of Ireland. Beyond the stages, explore Irish culture, cuisine, and even learn about the country’s history. Whether it’s your first visit or a yearly tradition, the 2026 festival, July 31 through August 2, promises a weekend rich in music, heritage, and connection just a short drive away. This year’s festival promises a number of highlights:

Start with the 5k and Kids Dash

Staying the whole weekend? Run the 5k on Thursday. The kickoff event is the day before the main festival with a down-and-back course runs through Historic Dublin. Afterward, there’s a post-race party and concert until 9 p.m.

Grab authentic Irish food and drinks

Photograph courtesy Dublin Irish Festival

There’s no shortage of food options at the festival. You’ll find traditional Irish dishes like stews, breakfasts, comfort food, and other specialty items, plus whiskey tastings and non-alcoholic options.

Bring the whole family

Photograph courtesy Dublin Irish Festival

It’s a family-friendly event! Children 11 and under are admitted free. There’s craft and play zones, interactive games and inflatables, and athletic events. Plus, sensory-friendly spaces when it’s time for a quiet break.

Watch Irish sporting events

Sheep herding and Irish athletic traditions are on display. There’s even a darts competition—and darts lessons, for a chance to hit the bull’s-eye yourself.

Catch a concert

Photograph courtesy Dublin Irish Festival

The festival is all about music and dancing, so going to some of the concerts is a festival must see. The entertainment lineup features 16 national and international entertainers, 26 local and regional artists, eight dance groups, and seven pipe and drum bands. This year’s headliners are Gaelic Storm, Altan, The Gardiner Brothers, and Scythian.

Learn about Irish history and traditions

Workshops, literary discussions, and performances offer hands-on opportunities to explore Irish music, history, and cultural traditions.

Make it part of your weekend getaway

Dublin is about three hours from Indianapolis—perfect for a weekend getaway! Even better, Dublin sits just outside of Columbus, so visitors can also explore the city while in town.

Buy your tickets today

Visit the Dublin Irish Festival website to pre-order your tickets, whether you choose one-day tickets or a three-day pass.