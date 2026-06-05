Paws on Tap, a taproom “designed for craft beer lovers and dog owners alike,” opened Monday in Whitestown, featuring a self-pour system with nearly 40 craft beers, ciders, cocktails, and wines by the ounce or glass. On-leash dogs are welcome inside and out. 6827 Phipps Ln., Whitestown

A new Vietnamese restaurant, Oh Pho, has opened on the south side. 1285 N. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, 317-365-2677

A ground-floor restaurant will be part of Keystone Group’s rebranding of the downtown Sheraton City Centre Hotel as a Renaissance Hotel. A rooftop pool deck with bar and lobby coffee shop are also part of the Fall 2026 makeover. 31 W. Ohio St.

Offering cocktails and sushi (including omakase sets), Niku opened May 29 at Zionsville’s Sylo Crossing development. 11543 Sylo Xing, Zionsville, 317-973-8091

Westfield’s Restaurant Row has a new resident: Broad Ripple Seafood North & Bar. The spinoff of Broad Ripple Seafood is located inside the former Greek’s Pizzeria spot. 231 Park St., 317-763-1280