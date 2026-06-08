Photo courtesy the City of Tipton

THIS SUMMER,TAKE a trip to Tipton where the charming, walkable, and welcoming community offers a full day—or a whole weekend—of fun. It’s less than an hour drive from Indianapolis and it’s known for its boutiques and eateries. When you get there, you’ll immediately understand what makes Tipton so special. The courthouse anchors the square, and historic buildings with boutiques, restaurants, and local businesses spread out around it.

Tipton has always had an entrepreneurial spirit, says City of Tipton Mayor Kegan Schmicker. “Everyone is working together to encourage visitation in Tipton so you can explore,” adds Schmicker. “It will leave you really surprised that you can spend a whole day shopping in downtown Tipton, and our city parks and pools continue to impress.” Local businesses actively work together to encourage people to come, stay, and explore. Shops like Horton’s Home & Garden, Urban Homestead, The Feel Goods, and Tinkerhouse are popular shops that offer everything from home goods and clothing to floral arrangements and gifts. And if you can’t find what you’re looking for in one shop, the owners will happily point you down the street.

Visit for the Summer Market

Photo courtesy the City of Tipton

One of Tipton’s most beloved events is the Summer Market, a curated outdoor market that draws vendors, artists, food trucks, and music. It’s the kind of event that introduces newcomers to Tipton and keeps regulars coming back season after season. The 2026 Summer Market is planned for Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11.

Get outside at one of Tipton’s parks, pools, and golf course

Photo courtesy the City of Tipton

Tipton has been making investments in its park. A modern playground gives kids plenty to do, while the pool and splash pad offer classic summer fun, all open to all visitors for a $3 admission fee. For those looking to add a round of golf to the itinerary, Tipton’s 18-hole municipal golf course is a highlight. Its quick pace of play and course conditions are sure to impress even the most avid golfer looking to squeeze in a round.

Shop the boutiques

Photo courtesy the City of Tipton

You could easily spend a full day shopping in downtown Tipton. You can find something for everyone from clothing and home goods to gifts and flowers. The whole experience is curated to help you find the unexpected for an upcoming party or gift-giving opportunity.

Enjoy the growing restaurant scene

The dining options clustered in and around downtown offer something for every kind of outing. The Shack, Mad Tap, The Sandwich Shoppe, East Street Provisions, and Casa de Caddie are just some of the most popular spots. “Visitors leave with fond memories, ready to book their next trip with us,” says Schmicker.

Catch a movie at the Diana Theatre

The Diana Theatre will mark its 100th anniversary in 2026 and remains a popular regional spot for new releases at affordable prices. Located in downtown Tipton, it’s a family favorite destination to catch the latest movies in Tipton’s historic theatre.