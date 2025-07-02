Slice Of Life: Gluten Free Pizza

IT WASN’T THAT long ago that the gluten-intolerant and those with celiac disease had few pizza options in Indianapolis. You either had to make your own at home or endure mass-produced crusts ordered by well-intentioned pizzerias that often warned diners, “It’s fine, I guess.” But that factory shell didn’t hold toppings and lacked puffy blisters, and don’t even talk about the chew (or, more precisely, the lack thereof). But that’s no longer the case. Indy’s pizza scene has started to put those who eschew wheat front and center, with chefs and bakers finally giving gluten-free pies the respect they deserve.

Demand, of course, drove this shift. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, one in 133 people in the United States has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder, and another 30 percent of the population has symptoms congruent with the hereditary condition. Whether due to the disease, a separate food allergy, or just dietary preference, more restaurant goers are cutting gluten—proteins found in grains like wheat, barley, and rye—from their diets. Local pizzerias had to take notice.

“We make gluten-free pizza because our customers have certain dietary restrictions and are health-conscious,” says Dennis Gurnell, the chef-owner at SoBro’s Diavola. “We had many requests for it. Because of that demand, we had to create a dough that we felt offered our quality in taste. There is more labor in crafting gluten-free crust, but we think we have a superior product to match our traditional pies.”

Getting it right is the tricky part. Wheat brings elasticity and flavor to dough, which means crusts can taste and act like shoe leather without it. Good gluten-free crusts start with well-sourced ingredients, like the ones Diavola uses, which include a Neapolitan flour blend of buckwheat flour, corn, and rice starches.

At King Dough, gluten-free pies come out of the wood-fired oven with blistered edges and just the right chew. The house-made dough comes from a gluten-free flour blend, resulting in a crust sturdy enough to support demanding toppings like hot honey, house-made ranch, grapes, or a variety of Smoking Goose–sourced meats.

Cafe Patachou spinoff Napolese Pizzeria offers a delicate and crisp gluten-free crust made with rice and tapioca flour and finished with a brush of olive oil. This base composes the trophy case where the restaurant’s seasonally selected toppings shine, making for a pie that’s worthy of a wedding or celebration.

Cauliflower-based and zero-carb crusts (made with chicken breast) are a couple of the gluten-free solutions at Azzip Pizza, an Evansville-based chain with locations in Greenwood and Indy. The company, which prides itself on its ability to customize a pie, also offers a standard gluten-free crust and multiple vegan options, including a nondairy cheese.

For those who prefer the semi-homemade route, one of the best par-baked crusts in town comes from Carmel-based home bakery Gluten Free Creations. Owner Lydia Bootz was diagnosed with a gluten intolerance in 2014, which led her to launch her gluten-free sweet and savory business. “I wanted something better than what was at the grocery store,” Bootz says. “My crusts are also vegan, so those adhering to that diet can have something great, too.”