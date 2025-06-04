Camping In The Midwest: Ohio

Sandy Springs Campground

In 2018, Julie and Darcy Wangler moved from North Dakota to Southern Ohio after buying a fixer-upper campground that was on the brink of closure. Julie had owned a reflexology business and worked in hospitality, while Darcy came from a family farming background. But they saw enough potential in the property—spectacularly situated along a dramatic bend in the Ohio River and at the base of the Appalachian foothills—that they took a leap of faith.

Sandy Springs Campground did not disappoint. Over the past seven years, the couple has steadily upgraded the grounds, adding private heated shower rooms, expanding the playground, and introducing unique lodging options such as riverside cabins with outdoor soaking tubs and a houseboat on land. Today, it’s a family-friendly retreat with 40 full hookup sites to accommodate both RV and tent campers—who often spend their days hiking nearby trails (including the popular 3.3-mile Rock Run loop), playing mini golf, and browsing the antique shops in Portsmouth, Ohio.

But Sandy Springs’ biggest draw is its riverfront view. Campers love to settle into their lawn chairs along the banks and watch the water traffic drift by—a lazy parade of everything from tugboats and barges to the occasional steamboat and even a lone sandbox Tuggy that probably got swept up in the current. “We’re right on the river, looking across at Kentucky,” Julie says. “It’s just kind of entertaining to sit back and watch whatever floats by.” Equally captivating are the spectacular nighttime views of the stars. “We came from North Dakota where there’s big skies, and in our campground, that’s what we have. At night, it’s just beautiful.”

27719 U.S. Highway 52, Stout, Ohio, 701-640-7858

Hocking Hills State Park

Often called “Ohio’s Crown Jewel,” Hocking Hills offers an abundance of gorgeous scenery, towering cliffs, deep gorges, and stunning waterfalls among the sights. Condé Nast Traveler even named it among its “50 Most Beautiful Places in America” earlier this year. The hikes here are typically short and sweet, making this a great park for families with small children or beginners looking to gain both experience and stamina. Old Man’s Cave Trail passes by waterfalls, sandstone cliffs, and its namesake cave in about 1.5 miles, while the slightly more difficult Cantwell Cliffs Trail packs a lot of natural splendor into a relatively short distance. If you’re looking for more challenging terrain, nearby Hocking State Forest offers nearly 60 miles of additional hiking trails, including some that connect to the state park. Be sure to check out the distant view from the fire tower.

The state park’s campground has more than 150 drive-in sites, all with picnic tables and fire rings and many with electrical service. A few hiking trails begin from the campground, so you can start enjoying nature after setting up camp. If you want a quieter experience, there’s a limited number of hike-in campsites as well. If you’re not able to get a campsite in the state park, you have multiple other options within a short drive.

If you’re overnighting in the park, be sure to look up. On a clear night, you can see billions of stars. For an even better look, head up to John Glenn Astronomy Park, where you can take a peek through a high-powered telescope or listen to volunteer astronomers give guided tours of the Milky Way.

19852 State Route 664 S, Logan, Ohio, 740-385-6842