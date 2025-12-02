Best Nail Art

Mani Maeve

Working out of her Broad Ripple studio, Tisane Body, Mani Maeve is known for hand-painted gel designs inspired by art, fashion, and nature. She also crafts intricate freestyle looks, like tortoiseshell, metallic leaf, and funky typography, combining fine art technique with custom couture sets.

6251 Winthrop Ave., 317-622-0908

Nails by Neat

Led by owner Lindsay Wainscott, this Factory Arts North salon is known for blending artistry with fastidious nail care. Every service begins with expert prep and ends with moisturized, polished perfection. The designs are intricate and tidy, whether they involve boldly hued geometric shapes or sweet “vanilla girl” neutrals.

1125 E. Brookside Ave.

City Nail Bar

Known for precision and flawless technique, City Nail Bar now offers two polished locations. The licensed nail technicians are as skilled at artistic add-ons (think metallic talons or a set of individual cowboy motif nails that includes a cute bandana print) as they are at providing stunning classic manicures.

71 N. New Jersey St., 317-426-3890; 1710 S. East St., 317-734-5105

Best Tattoo Artists

Annie Burkhard – Mythical Wizard Tattoo

This King of the Hill-obsessed artist has equal facility with custom and flash designs, especially those drenched with color.

4211 E. 62nd St.

Kiersten Lockwood – Abysm Art Collective

Expect intricate black-and-white work with a Gothic twist. Fine lines and incredible shading are both specialties.

961 N. Highland Ave.

Luis Lorenzo – Animation Art Studio

Highly skilled in art for darker skin, Lorenzo specializes in designs from photorealistic pop culture references to anime and cartoons.

3832 N. Illinois St.

Lydia Olson – Golden Goose Tattoo Company

A former graphic designer who’s turned their skills to body art, Olson lets clean and minimal floral work rule the day.

5329 W. 10th St., 317-746-6505

Jake Scott – Dreamlike Ink

Delicate flora and fauna are drawn with the thinnest possible lines by an artist obsessed with the most flattering placement.

4201 Millersville Rd.

Other Services

The Coven Room

Not surprisingly, owner and “nail witch” Dani Hellmann is known for her spooky goth designs—skulls, spiderwebs, dripping blood, Freddy Krueger sweater stripes—but she is just as accomplished when it comes to a flawless glass nail. A certified master manicurist, she specializes in gel, Gel-X, and natural nail health.

8555 River Rd., 317-775-5971

Hair Tutorial

Keystone at the Crossing salon Sit Still focuses on children’s haircuts, with bright decor, loads of toys, and special chairs shaped like cars for the tiniest clients. The space is adorable but not nearly as cute as the $45 Dads & Do’s class the salon offers. The participants are grown men who show up with their young daughters in tow for a group lesson on brushing and braiding their little darlings’ hair. The stylist-led class includes snacks, drinks, a goodie bag to take home, and (hopefully) zero tears.

8687 River Crossing Blvd., 317-739-4945

Cat Clinic

Mugsy, Tater Tot, Mewfasa, and Trilly were the felines welcomed with a colorful chalkboard message on a recent morning at the Cat Care Clinic. The practice—a rarity in a canine-crazy world—makes life healthier for its patients and easier on their people. Dogs may not love a trip to the vet. But cats? “Can you imagine if you were so nervous that you vomited or peed or pooped yourself?” says hospital manager Sarah Stoppleworth. “The whole thing can be such an ordeal that many cats never see a vet until there’s a problem.” The lack of barking dogs goes a long way, and Cat TV is played in the climbing tree–equipped waiting room. For extra jittery kitties, an anxiety-quelching liquid or pill is sent home in advance of an appointment.

9512 Haver Way

Spa Day

Following a health crisis, attorney Shayla Webb embraced the healing power of spa treatments like massage, aromatherapy, infrared heat, steam baths, and salt therapy. Her desire to help other people transform their lives through comforting stress relievers led her to open The AromaRoom in Carmel City Center. Standalone services are offered a la carte or can be combined into customizable packages. After even a short, hourlong visit, you’ll leave feeling relaxed and reinvigorated.

762 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 463-291-3489