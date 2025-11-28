Beating Stress With Scent At The Aroma Room

DURING A HEALTH scare, a realization hit Brownsburg resident Shayla Webb: Time with her family was way more important than her high-pressure career as an attorney. While recuperating in Florida, she discovered the mood-boosting and body-aiding effects of aromatherapy at a spa. Back home, she couldn’t find a single similar service—and her path was clear. “I felt God was calling me to do this, to open a wellness studio,” shares Webb.

ADA-compliant steam suites with showers, halotherapy salt chambers outfitted with Bluetooth, and a private haven with a hydromassage table are infused with essential oil blends. “I get teachers who’ve had screaming kids all week relaxing with lavender,” says Webb. “Those heading to a meeting go with tangerine or sweet orange, because citrus scents boost energy.” The favorite among her many repeat clients, though, is clean, crisp eucalyptus, which clears nasal passages and enhances mental clarity.

762 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel