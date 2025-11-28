(1) Indiana Pastoral – Ongoing through December 19

The late Lamar Richcreek’s photographs at the David Owsley Museum of Art frame the transformation of family farms. His romanticized point of view came from growing up on his grandfather’s Central Indiana farm.

(2) David Foster & Katharine McPhee – December 2

The husband-and-wife team of 16-time Grammy-winner David Foster and American Idol alum and Broadway star Katharine McPhee take their show to Payne & Mencias Palladium.

(3) Holiday Author Fair – December 6

The gathering of more than 60 writers at the Indiana History Center will showcase an array of literary genres. Make the visit extra merry with a stop at the Festival of Trees.

(4) Jane Lynch’s A Swingin’ Little Christmas – December 9

Laughs and seasonal music await at the Brown County Music Center, courtesy of Jane Lynch of Glee and Kate Flannery of The Office.



(5) The Nutcracker – December 18–23

The Indianapolis Ballet brings the “March of the Toy Soldiers” and the Sugar Plum Fairy to thrilling life on stage at Clowes Memorial Hall.