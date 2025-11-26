Cheers: SipEasy Comes To Indianapolis

“THIS IS A place for people to come together over their love of local makers,” owner Nicole Kearney says of her new business in the AMP. ”It’s also another way to show off the great spirits and wines that are made in Indianapolis.”

Indy’s reputation as a craft beer hot spot is well-established, but people are less aware that local spirits makers and vintners are also producing impressive products. “When you go into most bars, you see bottles from big brands and that’s it,” Kearney says, “but not at SipEasy.”

Kearney’s also the founder of boutique winery Sip & Share Wines, but SipEasy is her first public-facing bar. “Being able to be with people and show them amazing drinks from local makers all day long is a dream,” she says. “Why didn’t I do this sooner?”

1220 Waterway Blvd.