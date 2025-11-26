Wanted: Blanket Rack By The Iron Roots Designs

THROWS WILL NO longer be wadded up in couch corners, strewn on chairs, or stuffed onto a blanket ladder that seemed like a good idea at the time. We’re all about the Modern Blanket Rack by minimalist woodworking and furniture design studio The Iron Roots Designs. Crafted using American walnut, white oak, or white maple from an Indiana mill and hand-finished with natural oils in a Bloomington workshop, it warms hearts as well as bodies. “We use zero-waste techniques,” says owner Phillip Stone. “All of our sawdust is donated to a local farm to use as compost. Leftover wood scraps are donated to local nonprofits for campfires in the summer and warming families in need in the winter.”



$220