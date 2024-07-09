La Margarita

1043 Virginia Ave.

317-384-1457

For decades, La Margarita’s nacho dish was the standard “stacked” tower of chips you see everywhere, proprietor Jon Carlos Rangel says. But a few years ago, they tried a one-day special in which chips were laid out on a sheet pan to ensure equal toppings for all.

“It was a crazy success,” Rangel says, so their trays of nachos joined the menu for good. Quality ingredients are key when every chip is the star, and La Marg chops, grates, broils, and blends its nacho components every day. “People love a plate of good nachos in front of them,” Rangel says. “It’s such a good feeling.”

This article appeared in the July, 2024 issue of Indianapolis Monthly magazine. Subscribe today.