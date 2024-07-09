Enjoy dishes from these restaurants and others at Indianapolis Monthly’s Global Eats event on July 28. Tickets are available now.

Sitting down for a big meal is great, don’t get us wrong. But starters, apps, and snacks all deserve their own place in the sun. These five treats, from restaurants with roots in the Philippines, Mexico, Pakistan, France, and Indonesia, are some of our favorite.

Brown Butter Pandan Macapuno Blondies at Salamat Cookies!

Don’t let the neon green color throw you. These Filipino treats boast a uniquely delicious flavor profile of browned butter, tender chunks of coconut, and pandan (say “PAHN-dahn”)—a tropical herb owner Mike Williams calls “the vanilla of the East.” Find them online or at the Fishers and Garfield Park farmers markets. 8320 E. 10th St., 317-918-7978, $

Dorilocos at Paradise Mx

Latinx ice cream and sweets shop Paradise Mx is the place for dorilocos, a Mexico City favorite made with a bountiful basket of Doritos, crunchy jicama, veggies, marinated pork skins, lime, and hot sauce. 7045 Emblem Dr., $

This story is part of Indianapolis Monthly’s July Global Eats issue. Read more Global Eats reporting here.

Pakoras at Chapati Beta

While almost any shredded vegetable can be used for the popular street chaat fritters called pakoras (literally, “little lumps”) popular throughout South Asia, the sharp, sweet onions in the version at Garage food hall Pakistani spot Chapati Beta set them above many others. Crispy and served with both cooling mint and tangy tamarind chutneys, they’re a perfect vegan alternative to fried fast-food fare. 906 Carrollton Ave., 317- 220-8209, $$

Fruit Galette at Le Croissant French Bakery

Mexican-born chef Pedro Ulloa honed his baking skills in California prior to opening his French patisserie in early 2022, stocking his display case shelves with textbook Danishes, croissants, cream puffs, and other mouthwatering delights. The pretty-as-a-picture galettes boast a tender crust cradling silky cream and fresh berries glassy with glaze. 916 E. Main St., Greenwood, 765-516-4714, $

Martabak Manis at Wisanggeni Pawon

You can save room after spicy beef rendang or delectable fried rice for this warm, comforting Indonesian pancake, which has both Dutch and Islamic roots, or you can have the popular street food topped with an endless array of savory and sugary toppings as a treat on its own. Wisanggeni Pawon’s especially thick version is buttery, soft with a slight chew, and filled with a beguiling mixture of finely ground peanuts, chocolate sprinkles, and a mild white cheese. 2450 E. 71st St., 317-756-9477, $