Cheers: In The Spotlight

Photo by Tony Valainis

SINCE 1938, Sam’s Silver Circle has served thirsty patrons from a character-laden building just off Shelby Street, pouring beer and shots through a world war, a pandemic, and the transformation of Fountain Square. One of its biggest upheavals happened this summer, when national newspaper USA Today put Sam’s on its Bars of the Year list.

“People started calling from out of state and asking where we’re located, because they want to visit,” manager Raeann Eakle says. “We’ve always had a really good, loyal group of locals that come here and hang out.” But when the bars list was announced, she adds, “We got extra busy the next day, and it’s been that way ever since.”

Eakle has enjoyed introducing a new wave of patrons to the longstanding bar. “We don’t know how long this is going to last,” she says of the sudden buzz. “We’re just going to make sure everyone—new or a regular—has a good time.” 1102 Fletcher Ave., 317-636-6288