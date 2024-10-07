Swoon: True Grits

Photo by Tony Valainis

IF THERE’S a through line in the menu at Josh Kline and Zoë Taylor’s new restaurant, Borage, it’s “taking something that is super familiar and then putting a little bit of a different twist on it,” Kline says. For example, their Fried Cheesy Polenta Cake evokes cheese grits gone wild with a polenta patty served on a generous layer of house-made pimento cheese, topped by a sunny egg. Bread-and-butter pickles, fermented in-house, cut the richness. The dish’s components are sold at Borage’s attached market, making it “really easy” to recreate the meal at home, Kline notes. “Or you can let us do it, and do the dishes, too.”

Borage, 1609 N. Lynhurst Dr., 317-734-3958