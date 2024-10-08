The Viral Sensation: Tevin Studdard

Photograph courtesy of Tevin Studdard

AFTER TEVIN STUDDARD’S video for Indy’s beloved Long’s Bakery went viral in 2020, the music career he had only dreamt of took off. His newfound fame had him traveling to 33 states and performing at more than 100 colleges, all the while singing and recording theme songs for a range of businesses, restaurants, and sports teams.

Following his success, Studdard (a cousin of American Idol Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard) took a step into the literary world, with music shaping the children’s books he writes and fills with rhyme and rhythm. His passion for working with kids led him to develop a program that teaches children how to write their own books and design the covers. “Long-term, I want a community center [where I can teach] kids how to record and write music, as well as write books,” Studdard says.