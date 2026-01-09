Following an eight-year run on Shelby Street, Garfield Brewery has announced that it will close its doors on January 31. “We have survived many business disruptions like Covid and fire,” a social media post earlier this week explained, “but the one thing that finally got us was old age (and probably too much product sampling, which may have caused us to lose our svelte physique).”

Clutch Kitchen is taking over the entire three-pod space formerly known as the Fishers Test Kitchen. Chef Kelsey Murphy, who catapulted to culinary fame as the winner of Celebrity Chef MasterChef season 11, is the owner and will oversee what she described on an Instagram as “a little bit of a clumsy transition,” beginning with a limited menu of smashburgers, wings, and Cuban sandwiches—with a total renovation of the space in the works. 9713 District N. Dr., Fishers

Locally owned Big Birdz Hot Chicken just opened near Glendale, offering a halal menu and sauces made fresh in-house. 6165 Allisonville Rd., 317-254-4444

A new Cunningham Restaurant Group concept and event center is set to open next month in West Lafayette. Housed inside a restored historic Indiana barn, The Lawrence will offer a space for “up to 200 guests, a private dining room for intimate gatherings of up to 24, and a restaurant open daily for lunch and dinner.” 150 S. McCutcheon Dr., West Lafayette

In other CRG news, mixed-use development The Union added a brand-new concept from Cunningham Restaurant Group to its lineup. The two-story fine dining restaurant and small-plates bar will join Flower Child, The Oakmont, Dot Sugar, and Niku Sushi at the upcoming complex near Interstate 69 and 116th Street,