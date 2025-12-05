Two recent additions to the local restaurant scene hosted official grand openings last week: Marrakesh Moroccan Cuisine & Bar (4923 N. College Ave., 317-600-3039), which has been giving diners a taste of chef Aziz Mountassar’s cooking during its monthslong soft opening; and upscale Japanese restaurant Okonori (1685 E. 116th St., Carmel, 317-671-8888), whose chefs made a big splash last night with a traditional bluefin tuna cutting ceremony.

Midwest Living included Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt in its list of the Top 11 European-Style Christmas Markets in the Midwest. In its 9th year, the festival runs through December 24th at 10 Carter Green.

French Asian Bakery chain Tous Les Jours will take over the Westfield spot vacated by the last of three Spark coffee shop locations to close this year. 170 Jersey St., Westfield

After 18 years in the food truck business, mobile bakery Hometown Mini Donuts plans to open a brick-and-mortar store in Pittsboro. The location is expected to fry up its first dozen rings sometime this month. 201 N. Maple St., Pittsboro, 317-750-2475

Layali Feast made its debut in Bloomington last week, serving Middle Eastern and Arabic dishes such as lamb shawarma, chicken kabsa, and a lineup of sweets. 228 S. Grant St., Bloomington, 812-803-0180

Epicurean Indy is hosting an indoor Holiday Night Market at The Stutz on December 19, including food from Julieta Taco Shop, J’Adore Pastry, Tinker Street, Wisanggeni Pawon, and Macizo.