Neidhammer Coffee Co. announced last weekend that it will close its doors on December 31. Neidhammer opened in 2016, taking its name from the pharmacy that originally occupied the 1901 building.

Come springtime, Main Street Speedway’s Founders Grounds Coffee Company and Lapel, Indiana, destination brewery Pax Verum Brewing Company will team up to create Speedway City Garage. According to last week’s announcement, the shared location (a few blocks north of Founders’ current address) will honor “the rich racing heritage of our community while offering a welcoming space to gather, relax, and enjoy the best of both worlds.” 1552 Main St., Speedway

A new location for Vietnamese noodle house Pho Plus opened last month in Avon. 1118 N. Avon Ave., Avon, 317-778-7616

The aftermath of a sprinkler malfunction last Sunday has further delayed Knotted Spoon Bar and Kitchen’s debut in the former Nine Irish Brothers space on Mass Ave. The owners, Greg Cobb, Beverly Steele, and Michael Cobb, also oversee B Squared Bar and Grill in Brownsburg. 575 Massachusetts Ave.

If you plan to be in the Louisville area next month, consider grabbing tickets for the five-course dinner collab on January 22 featuring Jeffersonville’s Red Yeti and the award-winning artisan cheesemaker from Greenville, Indiana, Capriole Goat Cheese. Executive chef Michael Bowe will host alongside Capriole president Sam Schad and legendary owner Judy Schad. Call 812-288-5788 for reservations.