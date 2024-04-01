The Pendleton Gem Serving Up The Flavors Of Italy

YOU MIGHT already have an Italian place you love here in Indy. But take a short trip northeast, and you’ll find Catello’s—a comfy yet elegantly subtle affair located on the main street of idyllic Pendleton. Catello’s opened in 2016 and has brought people from near and far to experience its fresh-made pasta, house-baked desserts, and famous fettuccine Alfredo sauced in a giant flaming wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano. The dish is then sprinkled with diced guanciale and topped off with shaved truffle and freshly cracked black pepper right at your table.

Yes, this truly authentic Italian eatery—complete with white tablecloths, candles, baskets of fresh bread, and a menu featuring all the talents of owner and chef Catello Avagnale and his staff—truly exists in this quiet little hamlet in Central Indiana.

You won’t soon forget the top-notch wine selection, appetizers, and service, or the feeling of letting the city fade away for a few hours as you let Catello’s take the (cheese) wheel. 103 E. State St., Pendleton, 765-221-9052